WPL 2025: GG vs MI playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

In Match 5 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, Gujarat Giants (GG) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday (February 18). Harmapreet Kaur's Mumbai would aim to register their first points at WPL 2025 leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Gujarat will look to extract more runs from their top order to maintain their aggressive batting form.

After finishing at the bottom in the last two seasons, Gujarat appears to have turned a corner, with Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner leading the charge in the first two games.

Beth Mooney has already notched up a fifty at the top, but her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt is yet to find her rhythm with the bat.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women playing 11 today

Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probables): Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwer, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam.

MI playing 11 (probables): ayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

GG vs MI head-to-head

Total matches played: 5

Gujarat Giants Women won: 4

Mumbai Indians Women won: 1

No results: 0

WPL 2025 points table

Womens Premier League (WPL) 2025 points table and team rankings Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.44 Gujarat Giants Women 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.118 Delhi Capitals Women 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.882 Mumbai Indians Women 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.05 UP Warriorz Women 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.85

Squads of both teams

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk

Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Danielle Gibson, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali

Gujarat Giants women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru women live toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the GG vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?

Gujarat Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 18.

What is the venue of the GG vs MI WPL 2025 match?

Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium will host the GG vs MI match.

At what time will the live toss between Gujarat and Mumbai take place?

The Gujarat Giants women vs Mumbai Indians women toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the GG vs MI WPL 2025 match begin?

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the GG vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The Gujarat vs Mumbai match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How can you watch the live streaming of GG vs MI in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.