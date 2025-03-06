WPL 2025 Playoff qualification scenarios: RCB, MI, UP, Gujarat's chances

After an exciting Bengaluru leg, the action in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 has now shifted to Lucknow. With Delhi Capitals (DC) securing five wins from seven matches, they have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. However, the remaining four teams are battling it out for the last two spots in what promises to be a thrilling finish to the league stage.

Current Standings and Playoff Picture

Delhi Capitals are at the top of the table, but the race for the top position is still open. Mumbai Indians, with six points, are in second place and still have a chance to finish at the top. DC can secure the top spot for the third consecutive season by defeating Gujarat Giants in their final group match, provided MI loses one of their remaining matches. If DC loses to GG, net run rate (NRR) will play a crucial role in deciding their fate.

Mumbai Indians’ Qualification Scenario

Mumbai Indians have three matches left in the league stage, and they need to win at least two to qualify with ten points. If MI wins all three remaining matches, they will usurp DC from the top position and directly advance to the final. Two losses, however, would put them in a tricky spot, and they will need to surpass either Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or UP Warriorz in terms of NRR to secure a spot in the playoffs.

UP Warriorz Qualification Pathway

Currently in third place, UP Warriorz are tied with RCB and Gujarat Giants, each having four points. They have three crucial matches left against Gujarat Giants, MI, and RCB. Winning all three matches will guarantee a playoff spot for Deepti Sharma's side. If UPW manages two wins, one must come against Gujarat Giants, and GG must drop points against either DC or MI for the Warriorz to qualify. If UPW, RCB, and GG all end up with six points, NRR will determine which two teams progress to the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Playoff Hopes

The defending champions, RCB, have had a rough patch, losing four consecutive matches at home. To have a chance at the playoffs, RCB must win their remaining two matches against UPW and MI, which would take their points tally to eight. If RCB finishes with six points, making it to the top three will be challenging, and they would be eliminated if two out of UPW, MI, or GG finish with eight points.

Gujarat Giants’ Playoff Qualification Possibilities

Gujarat Giants, although in a tough position with a negative NRR of -0.450, still have a chance to qualify. They can finish with ten points if they win two of their remaining three matches, specifically defeating UPW and MI. If GG beats either MI or DC but loses to UPW, their playoff hopes will hinge on the results of other matches. For GG to qualify in this case, RCB must defeat UPW but lose to MI, and UPW must lose to MI as well. If this scenario occurs, the teams will be tied on six points, and qualification will be decided by NRR.

With just a few matches left in the WPL 2025 group stage, the race for playoff spots is more intense than ever. DC have already secured their place, but teams like Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gujarat Giants still have everything to play for as they look to make it into the final stages of the competition.