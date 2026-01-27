WPL 2026: DC vs GG - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

Delhi Capitals enter the match brimming with confidence following a remarkable mid-season revival. After stumbling early, Jemimah Rodrigues’ side has stitched together back-to-back wins to re-establish themselves as genuine playoff contenders. The opening pair of Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee has provided explosive starts, setting the tone for the innings, while Laura Wolvaardt’s return to form has added much-needed stability. DC’s bowling attack looks equally formidable, with Marizanne Kapp and Nandi Sharma consistently striking with the new ball and maintaining tight lines. The resurgence of spinners Shree Harani and Minnu Mani further adds balance to the side.

The Kotambi Stadium pitch has been on the slower side in WPL 2026, making run-scoring challenging. Most matches here have been low-scoring. Both pacers and spinners have enjoyed assistance, with the ball gripping and holding on the surface. Batters have found it difficult to start quickly, especially in chases, making batting first the preferred option.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have experienced a season of fluctuating fortunes. After winning their opening games, consistency deserted them before a timely victory against UP Warriorz steadied the ship. Although GG defeated Delhi earlier this season, they face a tough challenge tonight, as no team has managed a league double over DC in WPL history.

WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Head-to-head stats at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

DC and GG are yet to play against each other at Kotambi Stadium in the WPL.

Delhi Capitals win-loss record in WPL at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Delhi Capitals have played a total of five matches at Kotambi Stadium; they have won four and lost one game.

Gujarat Giants win-loss record in WPL at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Gujarat Giants have played five matches at Kotambi Stadium, out of which they have won two and lost three matches.

Most recent WPL match at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

The most recent WPL match played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, was Match 16 of WPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. Mubai batting first in the match with the help of Nat Sciver Brunt's record breaking century posted 199 for 4 on the board. In reply, RCB despite Richa Ghosh's 90 runs off 50 balls could only manage to reach 184 for 9 as MI win the match by 15 runs.