WPL 2026: Delhi vs Gujarat preview, toss timings, live streaming

One of the most crucial matches of the Women’s Premier League 2026 will take place today at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium, with Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match 17 of the season. Both teams have won three of the six matches they have played so far, which means whoever wins tonight will have one foot in the playoffs.

DC team news

After a disappointing start to the season, losing three of their first four games, Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi have made a miraculous comeback, winning two back-to-back games and putting their name in the hat as serious contenders for the playoffs.

Openers Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee are scoring runs at a brisk pace, and with Laura Wolvaardt and skipper Jemimah back in form, DC’s batting looks top-notch. In bowling, Nandni Sharma and Marizanne Kapp are leading the pace department with serious form, taking wickets and restricting runs at the same time. Spinners Shree Charani and Minnu Mani have also regained form in the last match, making DC favourites to secure yet another playoff spot in WPL 2026. GG team news It has so far been a roller-coaster season for Gujarat Giants. They started with two wins but then lost three games in a row before finally securing their third win in their last game against UP Warriorz. They have a good side with batters and bowlers all in good form, the only issue for them being consistency. They have beaten Delhi Capitals in their first encounter this season, but they will have to make history if they wish to beat DC again, as so far no team has been able to complete a season double against Delhi Capitals in the group stages of the WPL.

WPL 2026 GG vs DC: Playing 11 Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Minnu Mani Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probable): Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Happy Kumari DC vs GG: Head-to-head in WPL Total matches: 6

DC won: 4

GG won: 2

No result: 0 WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Full squads DC full squad for WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Deeya Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mamatha Madiwala, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Nandni Sharma

GG full squad for WPL 2026: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari WPL 2026 DC vs GG: Live streaming and telecast details When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG be played? The DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, January 27. What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG? The WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

When will the toss for the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will take place at 7 pm IST. When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG be bowled? The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG in India? The live telecast of the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.