Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / DC vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

DC vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

The live telecast of the DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru broadcast details

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are taking on Delhi Capitals in Match 11 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today.
The coin flip of the match went in RCB's way who opted to bowl first.  RCB vs DC playing 11:  RCB playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell  DC playing 11: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Lucy Hamilton, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani 
RCB have made a blistering start to their campaign, winning back-to-back games and emerging as early favourites to secure a playoff berth.
 
 
Their confidence is high, and they will look to extend their unbeaten run. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, endured a shaky beginning with two consecutive defeats but have since steadied the ship with a much-needed victory that has put them back in contention.

Also Read

DC vs RCB WPL 2026 live score

DC vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: RCB win the toss, opt to field first in Navi Mumbai

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB playing 11

WPL 2026: Delhi vs Bengaluru preview, toss timings, live streaming

Pitch report for DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in WPL

Women's Premier League 2026: DC vs RCB head-to-head record over the years

WPL 2026 leaderboard

WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated team rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings

 
With the league shifting venues from Monday, both teams will view this as a valuable opportunity to strengthen their position on the points table. The fixture also carries historical significance, as it was Delhi whom RCB defeated in the 2024 final to claim the WPL trophy — a memory that adds an extra edge to this encounter. 
 
Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices, or any place of leisure? Take a look.
 
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB be played?
 
The DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 17.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB?
 
The WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
 
When will the toss for the DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match take place?
 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB be bowled?
 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB in India?
 
The live telecast of the DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC and RCB in India?
 
The live streaming of the DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between DC vs RCB in India?
 
The live streaming of the DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026: BAN off to a great start despite early wicket

Pitch report for DC vs RCB WPL 2026 match

WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians broadcast details

UPW vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live today?

WPL 2026 UP Warriorz are wearing a special yellow and pink jersey today against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2026: Why are UP Warriorz wearing yellow and pink jersey vs MI?

Pitch report for UPW vs MI WPL 2026 match

WPL 2026 UPW vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

Topics : Women's Premier League Cricket News Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance