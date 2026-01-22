Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sri Lanka vs England live streaming: Where to watch 1st ODI match live?

England's bowling attack features three specialist spinners, with Sam Curran and Jamie Overton handling pace duties.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat against England in the first One Day International of the three-match series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.
 
England made one change from their pre-announced playing 11, with Will Jacks missing out due to illness and Rehan Ahmed coming into the side. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, took some notable calls, leaving out Wanindu Hasaranga, while Sadeera Samarawickrama made way for the return of Dhananjaya de Silva. The changes appear to be made with an eye on the T20 World Cup, which is just two weeks away.  Check ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule here
 
 
Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI Playing 11
 
England (playing 11): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid
 
Sri Lanka (playing 11): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

England’s bowling attack features three specialist spinners, with Sam Curran and Jamie Overton handling pace duties. Sri Lanka will rely on their strong home record and familiarity with local conditions as they look to take an early lead in the series.
 

Where to watch SL vs ENG ODIs: TV channels and live streaming

 
SL vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming in Sri Lanka
 
The series will be telecast on Ten Cricket (channel 317) and the Sony Sports network, including Sony Sports 5 (channel 318), Sony Sports 2 (channel 319) and Sony Sports (channel 320).
 
SL vs ENG 1st ODI live telecast and streaming in England
 
TNT Sports will broadcast the series in the UK, with live streaming available on discovery+.
 
SL vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming and telecast in India
  The series will be telecast on the Sony Sports network, with live streaming available on SonyLiv and FanCode.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

