ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill full of praises for match-winner Mohd Siraj

A bowler of Mohammed Siraj's calibre and skill-set is every captain's dream, feels Indian captain Shubman Gill, terming the 2-2 scoreline as a "fair reflection" of the quality of cricket that was on display in the five-Test series against England.

Gill, who was India's 'Player Of The Series' with 754 runs and four hundreds, was all praise for Siraj, whose lion-hearted effort got him nine wickets in a series levelling performance at the Oval.

"Siraj is a captain's dream. Gave it his all every ball and every spell he bowled. 2-2 is a fair reflection. It shows how passionate both teams were and how well they played," Gill told Michael Atherton at the post-match presentation ceremony.