ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand semifinal: While Kuldeep has leaked runs at an economy rate of 6 runs per over, Williamson has amassed 187 runs at an average of 93.50

BS Web Team New Delhi
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand semifinal: Kane Williamson vs Kuldeep Yadav

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
New Zealand captain Kane Willamson is raring to go against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal. He cleared all the air around unfit players in the Kiwi camp and informed that all 15 members of the New Zealand squad are fit and available for selection.
"With a squad of 15 and everybody's fit, which is a nice change," Williamson said in the pre-match press conference.

Though this is a significant boost for the BlackCaps' prospect in the semifinal, India should be wary of Williamson's batting prowess in the middle overs. 

Be it the 2019 World Cup 2023 semifinal or 2021 World Test championship final, it has always been the Kiwi captain who came between India's dream of an ICC trophy. During the 2019 IND vs NZ semifinal, captain Kane stitched brilliant partnerships with Henry Henry Nicholls and Ross Taylor after being reduced to 1-1.


Come Wednesday, Williamson's wicket will be crucial for Team India. Williamson has the technique and temperament to play out the new ball, and when the slow bowlers arrive, he can manoeuvre the strike easily.

India's legendary batter, Sunil Gavaskar, elaborated on how Williamson is the biggest threat to India in the semifinal.

"He uses his feet well to go down the pitch to smother the turn if needed; he then uses the crease as well. So, he's a very good player. I don’t think he will be fussed about playing Kuldeep; he will know how to tackle him," Gavaskar said on a Star Sports show.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled well in patches, taking 14 wickets by conceding runs at an economy rate of 6 runs per over. Meanwhile, Williamson has played only three matches in the 2023 World Cup, scoring 187 runs at an average of 93.50 with 95 being his highest individual score.


" If needed, you don’t want to hit him for boundaries; just work it away for six singles if that is required. Then, six runs an over is a good scoring rate by any standard, so he will look to do that. When the boundary ball comes along, he will hit the boundary ball, so we’ve seen his willingness to take more risks. We haven’t seen that side of Kane Williamson maybe in 2019, but here, we have seen him take the aerial route," Gavaskar added.

Notably, India have failed to beat New Zealand when the two teams met in the knockout matches of ICC tournaments.

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

