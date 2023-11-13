World Cup 2023 semifinal: Umpires for IND vs NZ, AUS vs SA semis announced

After the conclusion of the league stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the match officials for the semifinals. In the first semifinal , table toppers India will lock horns with fourth-placed New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium on November 15 (Wednesday). In the second semifinal, Australia will lock horns with South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16 (Thursday).





ALSO READ: World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals England's Richard Illingworth and Australia's Rod Tucker will be the on-field umpires during India vs New Zealand semifinal match. While England's Richard Kettleborough and India's Nitin Menon will officiate the Australia vs South Africa match.

World Cup 2023: Match officials of India vs New Zealand semifinal match

On Field Umpires: Richard Illingworth & Rod Tucker

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

Rod Tucker will stand in his 100th ODI during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand.



Notably, Illingworth was also an on-field umpire during 2019 World India vs New Zealand semifinal, when the Kiwis won by 18 runs in a weather-affected match spread over two days at Old Trafford, while Tucker was the third umpire.





Tucker stood in his first ODI in January 2009 and he is set to be joined for his landmark match by third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock and match referee Andy Pycroft.

On Field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough & Nitin Menon

Third Umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Fourth Umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

Richard Kettleborough has also reached a century of ODIs during this competition and will add to his tally when he oversees the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata.





ALSO READ: World Cup SF: What happens if SA vs AUS semis gets washed out in Kolkata Kettleborough’s milestone arrived when the Netherlands played Sri Lanka on 21 October, and this will be the third consecutive World Cup in which he would have overseen a semi-final.

He will be joined on the field by Nitin Menon, officiating in his first World Cup, while Chris Gaffaney will act as third umpire. Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Javagal Srinath (match referee) complete the quintet.