World Cup 2023 semifinal: Umpires for IND vs NZ, AUS vs SA semis announced

In the first semifinal, table toppers India will lock horns with fourth-placed New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium on November 15 (Wednesday). Check the match officials for IND vs NZ semifinal match here

BS Web Team New Delhi
ICC reveals match officials of World Cup 2023 semifinals

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
After the conclusion of the league stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the match officials for the semifinals. In the first semifinal, table toppers India will lock horns with fourth-placed New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium on November 15 (Wednesday). In the second semifinal, Australia will lock horns with South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16 (Thursday).

England's Richard Illingworth and Australia's Rod Tucker will be the on-field umpires during India vs New Zealand semifinal match. While England's Richard Kettleborough and India's Nitin Menon will officiate the Australia vs South Africa match.

World Cup 2023: Match officials of India vs New Zealand semifinal match

On Field Umpires: Richard Illingworth & Rod Tucker
Third Umpire: Joel Wilson
Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

Rod Tucker will stand in his 100th ODI during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand. 

Notably, Illingworth was also an on-field umpire during 2019 World India vs New Zealand semifinal, when the Kiwis won by 18 runs in a weather-affected match spread over two days at Old Trafford, while Tucker was the third umpire.

Tucker stood in his first ODI in January 2009 and he is set to be joined for his landmark match by third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock and match referee Andy Pycroft.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 news here

World Cup 2023: Match officials of India vs New Zealand semifinal match

On Field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough & Nitin Menon
Third Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Fourth Umpire: Michael Gough
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

Richard Kettleborough has also reached a century of ODIs during this competition and will add to his tally when he oversees the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata.

Kettleborough’s milestone arrived when the Netherlands played Sri Lanka on 21 October, and this will be the third consecutive World Cup in which he would have overseen a semi-final.


He will be joined on the field by Nitin Menon, officiating in his first World Cup, while Chris Gaffaney will act as third umpire. Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Javagal Srinath (match referee) complete the quintet.

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023ICC World CupIndia vs New ZealandIndia New Zealand CricketSouth Africa vs Australiacricket world cupBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

