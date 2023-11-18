World Cup 2023 final IND vs AUS Playing 11, live match time, streaming





Captain Rohit Sharma eyes a name in history books when India take on five-time champion Australia in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19). This is India's fourth appearance in the final, while Australia will aim for their sixth Cricket World Cup title. Though the initial reports suggest the Ahmedabad wicket is hard and could favour batters but, the chances of the pitch changing its nature and complexion are highly likely, given the final will be played on the same pitch that hosted the India vs Pakistan match. On team dynamics, both teams are expected to play the same combination that helped them to win their respective semifinal fixtures. However, India could be tempted to play R Ashwin, given Australia have two left-handers at the top, if the Ahmedabad wicket favours the spinners. In that case, Ashwin will likely replace Mohammed Siraj in India's Playing 11. The same goes for Australia's combination. But Marcus Stoinis or Cameron Green could find a place in Australia Playing 11 if the Ahmedabad wicket is expected not to favour slow bowlers. In that case, Marnus Labuschagne is expected to pave the way for Stoinis or Green.

World Cup 2023 final: India vs Australia playing 11

India Playing 11 Probable: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia Playing 11 Probable: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne/Marcus Stoinis/Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglish, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.



ALSO READ: India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

India vs Australia head-to-head

India and Australia have come up against each other in 150 ODI matches. While the Men in Blue have won 57 times, Australia have had the upper hand in 83 matches with 10 matches having no result.

Total matches played: 150

India won: 57

Australia won: 83

No result: 10

Tied- 00

IND vs AUS ODIs: Squads of both team

India Squad for ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia Squad for World Cup

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

India vs Australia ODI World Cup final: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Australia World Cup final match take place?

The India vs Australia World Cup final match will take place on Wednesday, November 19, 2023.

What is the venue of the IND vs AUS World Cup final match?

The India vs Australia World Cup final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

When will live toss of IND vs AUS final match in World Cup 2023 take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

India vs Australia final match live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST on November 19.

What is the match timing of the India vs Australia World Cup final match according to Indian Standard Time?

The final match between India and Australia will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Australia final match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs Australia World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS final match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the India vs Australia final match in India for free.