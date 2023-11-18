Sensex (-0.28%)
Delhi bars, pubs prepare to cash in on 2023 Cricket World Cup final frenzy

A restaurant owner, requesting anonymity, said the high pollution levels in the national capital might deter patrons from stepping out of their homes

alcohol, wine, liquor

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
From installing big-screen TVs to serving special drinks, pubs and restaurants in Delhi-NCR are pulling out all stops to cash in on the World Cup final frenzy.
With India facing Australia in the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Sunday, the establishments have made preparations for their patrons to cheer for their favourite cricketers with a glass of tipple.
Team India breezed through to the final with a victory over New Zealand, having won all 10 matches in the tournament so far. The summit clash pits the Men in Blue against record champions Australia in a repeat of the 2003 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
A representative from Yes Minister - Pub and Kitchen, Adchini, told PTI, "We are levying Rs 3,000 as cover charge since it is a big match. On normal days, we do not charge patrons but we have kept this rate for big matches."

The Beer Cafe has special offers for those who come wearing the Men in Blue's jersey.
"With Team India in the final, we are geared up to welcome fans on Sunday to watch parties across all our outlets nationwide. From live screening on large screens to special offers for those wearing the Team India jersey, there will be a lot to cheer with beer," Rahul Singh, The Beer Cafe founder, told PTI.
"Our mixologist has created a special 'Bleed Blue' shot which will be served on the house to all patrons," he added.
The Soi 7 Pub and Brewery in Gurugram's Cyber City is no different.
Lalit Ahlawat of Soi 7 said, "We have three big screens to telecast the matches and two TV sets for our patrons. We are the largest venue in Cyber City and the vibe and the ambience matter a lot when watching such events. We wish the Indian team all the best."

A restaurant owner, requesting anonymity, said the high pollution levels in the national capital might deter patrons from stepping out of their homes.

"People usually enjoy watching the World Cup in their own intimate gatherings. The high pollution levels and the anticipation that they will encounter a huge rush at venues could possibly keep people away from coming to restaurants," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon