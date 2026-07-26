1991 Budget speech was Freedom Day for us; whole world was open: Mittal

First of all, there’s never been a better time. In our times, you couldn’t raise capital, even on projects or hardcore assets. Today, you can raise money on ideas. That, to my mind, plays naturally to Indians’ advantage because we have tremendous ideas and a lot of energy. Then, you stay the course – you pick up something, go with it, and don’t get carried away. I always say, being successful is tough, but managing success is even tougher. When I see younger, successful Indian entrepreneurs suddenly wanting to go to Australia or the United States, buying hotels… This is the stuff that Indian entrepreneurs must avoid. We have a large population of nearly 1.5 billion here, scale up here, like with Airtel, and then go elsewhere. Keep your feet on the ground, be rooted first, get to scale, get to some real business and then start to fly. The problem is most of the people start to fly too early.