Binding national floor wage may redefine states' minimum wage structures

Another key issue flagged by experts is the absence of a detailed, standardised methodology for determining the national floor wage. The final rules do not prescribe a consumption-based framework such as calorie intake norms, housing requirements, or a defined consumption basket that was earlier referenced in wage norm discussions. While the Code empowers the Centre to notify the floor wage based on broad considerations of living standards and economic conditions, it does not lay down a formula or computational model.

Debjani Aich, partner at CMS INDUSLAW, said the removal of this structured approach marks a significant departure from the draft framework. “This change was a notable exclusion for me, as the criteria for wage fixation has been a legacy social practice over years in India. The draft rules were based on quantitative matrix including adult consumption units, which made it quite clear on how the minimum wage would be fixed. With the final Central Rules out and the lack of this defined criteria, it appears that determining future minimum wages is discretionary by the Central Government,” she said.