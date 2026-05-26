Binding national floor wage may redefine states' minimum wage structures

Manoj Kumar Sharma, chairperson of the Assocham National Council for HR & IR Policies and Reforms, said the Centre is expected to revise the floor wage periodically in line with inflation, though unpredictability remains a concern.
“The concern is not variation per se, the concern is unpredictability,” he said, adding that sudden revisions have already created uncertainty for MSMEs.
He added that as India moves towards ‘living wages’, even small increases in the floor wage could have significant cost implications for labour-intensive sectors.
Haryana recently revised minimum wages in 2026, increasing unskilled monthly wages from about Rs 11,274 to around Rs 15,220, along with proportional hikes across skill categories, following worker protests over rising living costs. Uttar Pradesh also raised minimum wages in the same period, with unskilled workers in industrial hubs such as Noida seeing monthly wages increase from roughly Rs 12,000 to about Rs 14,700 amid protests and demands for higher pay.