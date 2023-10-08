Home / Economy / News / CII business confidence index rises to 3 quarter high of 67.1 in Q2

CII business confidence index rises to 3 quarter high of 67.1 in Q2

The rural economy has been on an upswing, as evident from the surge in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales and agricultural incomes in Q1 FY24

The Confederation of Indian Industry's Business Confidence Index (CII-BCI) climbed to a three-quarter high of 67.1 in the second quarter (July-September FY24) from 66.1 in the first quarter (April-June FY24), buoyed by robust domestic demand amid global uncertainties.

“The increase observed in the index was propelled by sturdy domestic demand, consistent government expenditure, and the strengthened balance sheets of corporates and banks, even as the international scenario appeared bleak,” noted the recent report by the industry association.

The survey, which covered about 200 firms of diverse sizes, was conducted in September 2023 and was released on Monday. Earlier, the index was pegged at 67.6 in the third quarter (October-December) of FY23.

The report underscores that a favourable domestic policy climate, coupled with the robust performance of several macroeconomic indicators, has upheld the economy's growth trajectory. Nearly 30 per cent of the participants opined that the government's heightened attention on capital expenditure, particularly in infrastructure, will predominantly bolster domestic growth this financial year.

Moreover, the rural economy has been on an upswing, as evident from the surge in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales and agricultural incomes in Q1 FY24. Over half of the respondents (52 per cent) projected an enhancement in rural demand during the first half of FY24. Yet, about 14 per cent also believed that rural demand dwindled during H1 FY24, due to unpredictable rainfall patterns and lagging crop sowing across the country.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of CII, mentioned that the anticipation of a surge in rural demand is promising and crucial for the all-encompassing growth of the economy.

Additionally, the report highlighted that 58 per cent of participants expect the central bank to maintain its stance on the repo rate in the latter half of this fiscal year, allowing the previous rate hikes to moderate inflation.

“Over recent months, the government has introduced numerous measures targeting the supply side to mitigate inflationary pressures. Of the chief strategies implemented, a majority of respondents (34 per cent) believe that the imposition of export duties on commodities will be the most efficacious in controlling inflation,” the report elaborated.

Furthermore, nearly one-third of the participants (30 per cent) anticipate that enhancements in the ease of doing business will foster nascent private investment. About a quarter of those surveyed (25 per cent) foresee that sustained public capex, especially in infrastructure-centric sectors, will attract private investments.

In terms of investments, amidst global volatility, roughly two-thirds of the respondents (61 per cent) conveyed that their international investment plans would remain unchanged in Q2 (July-September) FY24. Nonetheless, on the domestic front, around 48 per cent expect a rise in investments, spurred by the increased macroeconomic stability of the economy.

“The majority of participants anticipated their capacity utilisation to hover between 75-100 per cent, which is a heartening indicator. Maintaining capacity utilisation within 75-80 per cent is essential to catalyse new investments in the economy,” Banerjee further added.


