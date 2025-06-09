Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Agriculture output rises 40% in 10 years, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Agriculture output rises 40% in 10 years, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Monday (June 9) is a historic day as it marks the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in his third tenure, he said

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

He said he was told that the warehouses are full and there is no cause for worry even if the conflict prolongs. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said agriculture production in the country increased by 40 per cent in the last 10 years and that the sector saw growth rate of 5.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 financial year.

Chouhan, who attended events here as part of the Central government's 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' , said even a one-two per cent growth in agriculture is considered big in the world.

Monday (June 9) is a historic day as it marks the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in his third tenure, he said.

The year has been full of achievements, he added.

 

"If I see from the agriculture perspective, it is the impact of PM Modi's vision, policies and programmes that agriculture growth rate was 5.4 per cent in the fourth quarter," he told reporters.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

India will protect farmers' interest in US trade talks: Agri min Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

Bihar has tremendous potential for agricultural development, says Shivraj

PremiumShivraj Singh Chouhan

Farm export-import policy must balance grower, consumer interests: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh

Policy changes, swift decisions made India 4th largest economy: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

India needs 5% agri growth yearly to become developed by 2047: Chouhan

The country has set new records in the production of wheat, paddy, soya bean, groundnut and others and the storehouses for grain are full, he said.

"In the last 10 years, we have increased (agriculture) production by 40 per cent. There is no shortage of food grains and India is exporting to other countries," he said.

He congratulated PM Modi, farmers and scientists on the record food production.

Addressing a gathering as part of the Abhiyan, Chouhan said he had a meeting with officials during the recent India-Pakistan conflict to take stock of food grains.

He said he was told that the warehouses are full and there is no cause for worry even if the conflict prolongs.

He emphasised ensuring food security, increasing farmers' income, making available nutritious food and safeguarding soil health.

Observing that agriculture scientists are being encouraged to interact with farmers, he said 2,170 scientific teams are visiting villages across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumAgriculture, Rural consumption, farm sector, rural landscape

Seeds of change in rural landscape point to farm sector recovery signs

agriculture, farmers, crops, farming

Farmers' body calls for investment boost to tackle climate-farming barriers

Sailesh C Mehta, chairman of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) and chairman and managing director of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation

Fertiliser sector needs policy clarity to attract investment: FAI chairman

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

ICRISAT, others partner to launch agri co-op centre for Global South

Premiumedible oil

Edible oil duty cuts good for importers, consumers, but farmers may suffer

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Agriculture products agriculture economy agriculture growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon