Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: How reality dodges Economic Surveys and Union Budgets

Datanomics: How reality dodges Economic Surveys and Union Budgets

Economic Survey projections and Budget assumptions on GDP growth have often missed the mark, with actual growth diverging from estimates in several years

Illustration: Binay Sinha
premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Indivjal Dhasmana
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 11:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Two headline macroeconomic numbers eagerly awaited in the Economic Surveys and Union Budgets are real and nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates. While the Economic Surveys project real GDP growth rate for the coming financial year, Union Budgets assume nominal GDP growth rate, which forms the basis for key fiscal calculations  such as taxes, expenditure, fiscal deficit, and debt. 
 
GDP growth beats Survey estimates in FY26
 
In some years, however, actual growth has turned out to be higher than the Survey’s projections, including the current financial year. The Survey had projected real GDP growth in the range of 6.3-6.8 per cent for FY26 but the advance estimates have put it at 7.4 per cent. 
 
Nominal growth misses estimates
 
The trend did not hold for FY26 Union Budget. It projected nominal GDP growth at 10.1 per cent, but the Advance Estimates have pegged it at 8 per cent. Around one-third of times in the past 12 years, the reality has surpassed the growth estimates given by the Economic Surveys and assumed in the Budget.  
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Weighting of food and beverages to be cut sharply in new CPI series

Premium

India leads but China narrows gap in South Africa's passenger vehicle track

Eco Survey suggests synergy between I-T & customs on related-party imports

Premium

EU trade deal spurs big strides: India set to walk the world with Kickers

India should focus beyond tariffs to boost trade: World Bank's Ajay Banga

Topics :Economic SurveyGDP growthGDP forecast

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story