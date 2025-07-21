Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: India Inc's participation in PM Internship Scheme rises

Datanomics: India Inc's participation in PM Internship Scheme rises

In Round 1,68.82 per cent of all offers went to the top 10 states, with Uttar Pradesh alone getting 14 per cent. In Round 2, this concentration rose to 74 per cent

jobs, economy
premium
Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:53 PM IST
The government is soon going to approach the Cabinet for a full-fledged launch of the  Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS) after two pilot rounds. The scheme, launched in October 2024, aims to provide 10 million interns­h­ips over a five-year period. In Round 1 of the pilot, applications were invited in October last year. The scheme covered all 745 districts, with parti­c­ipation from 280 companies across sectors such as IT, energy, manuf­act­uring, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). In Round 2, the scheme was offered in 735 districts, and 327 companies participated.
 
UP dominated in internship opportunities in Round 1
 
In Round 1, 69 per cent of all offers went to the top 10 states, with Uttar Pradesh alone getting 14 per cent. In Round 2, this concentration rose to 74 per cent, led by Andhra Pradesh (12.47 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (10.95 per cent).
 
 
Graduates led the way in Round 2
 
Graduates formed the largest group in Round 2, followed by 10th pass, ITI, diploma, and 12th pass candidates.  This reflects the PMIS's aim to create equitable opportunities for both academically qualified and vocationally trained youth.  
 
Strong participation from India Inc
 
Companies from sectors such as IT, energy, infrastructure, and FMCG
participated in Round 2 of PMIS.  
 

India Inc internships jobs

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

