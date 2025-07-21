Datanomics: India Inc's participation in PM Internship Scheme rises

The government is soon going to approach the Cabinet for a full-fledged launch of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS) after two pilot rounds. The scheme, launched in October 2024, aims to provide 10 million interns­h­ips over a five-year period. In Round 1 of the pilot, applications were invited in October last year. The scheme covered all 745 districts, with parti­c­ipation from 280 companies across sectors such as IT, energy, manuf­act­uring, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). In Round 2, the scheme was offered in 735 districts, and 327 companies participated.

UP dominated in internship opportunities in Round 1

In Round 1, 69 per cent of all offers went to the top 10 states, with Uttar Pradesh alone getting 14 per cent. In Round 2, this concentration rose to 74 per cent, led by Andhra Pradesh (12.47 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (10.95 per cent).