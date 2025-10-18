Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'India won't be buying Russian oil anymore': Trump reiterates claim

'India won't be buying Russian oil anymore': Trump reiterates claim

Earlier this week, Trump claimed that PM Modi assured him that India would stop buying oil from Russia, a move he described as "a big step" in Washington's efforts to isolate Moscow

Donald Trump, Trump

During his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump called for an immediate end to the ongoing conflict. (Photo:PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) reiterated his claim that India would no longer buy Russian oil, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.
 
“India is not going to be buying Russian oil anymore,” he said, adding that the country had already de-escalated. “They have more or less stopped; they are pulling back. They bought about 38 per cent of the oil, and they won’t be doing it anymore,” he added.
 
Earlier this week, Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, calling it “a big step” in Washington’s efforts to isolate Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
 

Centre dismisses Trump’s remarks

The Indian government, however, refuted Trump’s claim, reaffirming that its energy import policy is guided by domestic priorities and consumer welfare.
 
In a statement issued on Thursday, Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective.”

Jaiswal further emphasised that India’s energy priorities focus on stable prices and secure supplies, alongside broad-basing energy sourcing and diversifying imports to adapt to global market changes.

Trump calls for end to war in Ukraine

During his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump also urged for an immediate end to the Russia–Ukraine conflict. Describing the meeting as “very interesting and cordial,” he said he had conveyed a similar message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
 
“It is time to stop the killing and make a deal,” Trump said, calling on both sides to halt hostilities and “let history determine the outcome”.
 
“Enough blood has been shed, with property lines defined by war and courage. They should stop where they are, both claim victory, and end the violence,” he added.
 
Trump further asserted that the war “would never have begun under his presidency,” urging soldiers to “go home to your families in peace.”

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

