'EU, US import Russian goods but target us': India defends oil purchase

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday issued a sharp rebuttal to US President Donald Trump’s threat of imposing higher tariffs on Indian goods, calling the criticism over Russian oil imports “unjustified and unreasonable.” The ministry stressed that India’s energy ties with Russia are driven by national "necessity" and are far smaller in scale compared to trade between Russia and the West.

“India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict,” the MEA said in a statement on Monday. The ministry also recalled that, at the time, Washington had actually welcomed India’s move to purchase Russian oil. “The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy market stability,” it noted.

‘Energy imports vital for Indian consumers’ India currently imports nearly a third of its crude oil from Russia and is the second-largest buyer of Russian crude after China. In its statement, the MEA defended these purchases, citing affordability and energy security for its population. ALSO READ: Trump threatens to 'substantially' raise tariffs on India over Russian oil “India’s imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by global market situation,” the statement read. However, the ministry also pointed out what it termed a glaring double standard: “It is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion.”

West-Russia trade far exceeds India’s Data cited by the MEA further underlined the imbalance in criticism. The European Union recorded €67.5 billion in goods trade with Russia in 2024, and an additional €17.2 billion in services trade in 2023 -- far higher than India’s total trade with Moscow. “European imports of LNG in 2024 reached a record 16.5 million tonnes, surpassing the previous high of 15.21 million tonnes in 2022,” the ministry added. Trade between Europe and Russia spans sectors like fertilisers, chemicals, iron and steel, machinery, and transport equipment — going well beyond energy. Meanwhile, the United States also continues to do business with Russia. “The US continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers as well as chemicals,” the MEA said.

India asserts its sovereign right BRICS set up to 'hurt us', 'degenerate' US dollar: Trump | Trump tariffs | Trade war | India | China India’s response came after Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social, threatening to “substantially” raise tariffs on Indian goods, accusing the country of profiting from the resale of Russian oil and ignoring the human toll in Ukraine. Trump wrote, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the US. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

India, however, dismissed the accusations and reiterated that its decisions are guided by national interests. “Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” the MEA concluded. ‘Long-term contracts cannot be abandoned overnight’ Last week too, the government indicated there would be no sudden changes to oil imports from Russia. “These are long-term oil contracts. It is not so simple to just stop buying overnight,” a senior official said. India imported around 1.75 million barrels per day of Russian oil between January and June this year, a slight increase from the previous year, according to Reuters.