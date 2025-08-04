Trump threatens to 'substantially' raise tariffs on India over Russian oil

US President Donald Trump on Monday stepped up pressure on New Delhi, threatening to “substantially” raise tariffs on inbound shipments from India over the purchase of a “massive” amount of Russian crude oil.
The development came days after Trump announced a sweeping 25 per cent import tariff on Indian goods and an unspecified penalty for Russian energy purchases. Trump, however, is yet to specify the quantum of the tariff.
“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the US. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!! President DJT,” Trump wrote on social media platform Truth Social.
India imports a third of its total crude from Russia, making the country New Delhi’s largest crude supplier. India is also the second-largest buyer of Russian crude, after China. India imported about 1.75 million barrels per day of Russian oil from January to June this year, up 1 per cent from a year ago, according to news agency Reuters.
During 2024–25, exports of petroleum products from India fell by a fourth to $62.5 billion, government data showed.
The US has repeatedly accused India of financing Russia’s war in Ukraine by buying crude from Moscow. In the past, Trump had threatened 100 per cent tariffs on US imports from countries that buy crude from Russia unless Ukraine and Moscow reach a peace deal.
India, on the other hand, has been buying discounted Russian crude for over three years and has defended its decision, saying it has been trying to get the best deal for the country to manage high energy prices. Besides, it has helped avoid a global surge in oil prices, which have remained subdued despite Western curbs on the Russian oil sector.
Last week, Indian government sources said that New Delhi would keep purchasing oil from Russia and that there would be no immediate changes, despite Trump’s threats of penalties. “These are long-term oil contracts. It is not so simple to just stop buying overnight,” they said, justifying India’s oil purchases from Russia.
On Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has a “steady and time-tested partnership” with Russia. “On our energy sourcing requirements... we look at what is available in the markets, what is there on offer, and also what is the prevailing global situation or circumstances,” he said.
(With inputs from Reuters)