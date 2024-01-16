ESIC adds 1.6 million new members in November, 317K females: Payroll data

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 15.92 lakh new members in November 2023, according to provisional payroll data released on Tuesday.

Around 20,830 new establishments were registered and brought under the social security umbrella of ESIC in November ensuring more coverage, the labour ministry said in a statement.

The data shows that more jobs were generated for the youth during the month as out of the total 15.92 lakh employees added, 7.47 lakh, which constituted 47 per cent of the total registrations, were up to the age group of 25 years.

Net enrolment of female members was 3.17 lakh in November 2023, according to the data.

A total of 58 transgender employees were registered under ESI Scheme in November.

It shows that ESIC is committed to delivering its benefits to every section of the society, the ministry stated.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.