From the fields: Kharif sowing picks up pace, cotton lags, shows IMD data

The sowing data also showed that cotton acreage is almost 9 per cent less than normal as farmers have opted for some other crops due to repeated instances of pest infestations

The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) said that there might be a 5 per cent drop in acreage of critical oilseeds this year.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
Sowing of kharif crops continued with brisk pace till June 27 as the southwest monsoon picked up from mid-June in most parts of India. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), since mid-June average rainfall has been more than normal. This has spurred sowing of kharif crops, mostly oilseeds and pulses, that was lagging till then. However, the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) said that there might be a 5 per cent drop in acreage of critical oilseeds this year due to farmers shifting to alternative crops because of low realisation. Meanwhile, the sowing data also showed that cotton acreage is almost 9 per cent less than normal as farmers have opted for other crops due to repeated instances of pest infestations. 
 

Topics :IMD weather forecastIMD on rainsKharif sowingskharif crop

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

