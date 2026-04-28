FTAs boost global demand for Indian talent, expand mobility options

The number of Indian students enrolling in German universities, for example, has grown from 20,684 in 2022 to 34,702 in 2024. Also in 2024, the German visa centre in Bengaluru issued 36,000 visas for long-term stays, with that number increasing annually. Germany wants to create more opportunities for Indian skilled labour and students. In 2024, almost a third of all student visas globally were issued in India. Simultaneously, Germany is working to increase the number of schools in India that offer German as a foreign language from 58 partner schools to 1,000. Germany currently has almost 60,000 Indian students, which already makes them the largest cohort of international students.