FTAs boost global demand for Indian talent, expand mobility options

But the needs of European countries, the 27-member EU block, Russia, and the UK, go beyond just healthcare workers. The India-UK FTA, called the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement, or CETA, likely to operationalised soon, will ease mobility for professionals across IT, healthcare, finance, and education. It will provide streamlined entry for contractual service suppliers, intra-corporate transferees, independent professionals, and others. The CETA’s Double Contribution Convention will save Indian firms and workers more than Rs 4,000 crore by removing the need for dual social security contributions.
The move to attract Indian talent comes at a time when the Donald Trump administration has seen as trying to make it more difficult for Indian skilled workers to migrate to the US. And with the number of Indian students enrolling in American universities falling, countries in Europe are keen to attract them as well as Indian skilled workers.