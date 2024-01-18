Home / Economy / News / GDP growth will moderate to below 6% in December quarter: ICRA projection

GDP growth will moderate to below 6% in December quarter: ICRA projection

India had registered a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 7.6 per cent in the July to September period

The agency also said the average daily vehicle registrations during January 1-16, 2024 were 39.2 per cent higher than the year-ago period
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rating agency ICRA has projected the GDP growth rate to slow down to below 6 per cent in the December quarter, mainly account of sharp fall in kharif crop output, and weak progress in rabi sowing for some crops.

India had registered a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 7.6 per cent in the July to September period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The rating agency said the year-on-year growth in ICRA Business Activity Monitor eased for the second consecutive month to a six-month low of 8.1 per cent in December 2023 -- as against 7.9 per cent in December 2022 and 9.6 per cent in November 2023.

"This can be attributed to a combination of factors, including easing in momentum of activity after the end of the festive period, tapering of demand for electricity and petrol with the onset of the winter season in North India, as well as unfavourable base effects for some indicators," it said.

Despite a moderation in year-on-year growth, the index witnessed a sequential uptick of 1.4 per cent in December 2023, driven by eight of the 14 non-financial indicators.

ICRA further said while the Business Activity Monitor suggests that growth in economic activity remained healthy in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the trends across a majority of indicators point to some softness vis--vis the previous quarter, partly on account of base normalisation.

"Given this, along with the slump in government's capex in October-November 2023 (-8.8 per cent year-on-year), and ICRA's expectations of little-to-no growth in the agri GVA (Gross Value Added) owing to the sharp fall in kharif crop output and weak progress of rabi sowing for some crops, we project the GDP growth to moderate below 6 per cent in Q3 FY24 from 7.6 per cent in Q2 FY24," ICRA said.

The agency also said the average daily vehicle registrations during January 1-16, 2024 were 39.2 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

However, these were 1.8 per cent lower than registration of 6,46,000 units/day in December 2023, owing to the inauspicious Kharmas period, as well as seasonality, it added.

Additionally, the year-on-year growth in electricity demand has risen mildly to 3.4 per cent in January 2024 (up to January 15) from 1.6 per cent in December 2023, while remaining muted owing to an elevated base.

Also Read

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Weather likely to play spoilsport on Day 1

Weather forecast today (Sept 4): Alert for rainfall across multiple states

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Thousands of Indian workers queue up for jobs in Israel, undeterred by war

India estimated to have harvested 355.35 MT horticulture crops in 2022-23

Indian economy has transformed in last one decade: Union ministers at WEF

Cabinet nod for three officer-level posts for 16th Finance Commission

Cabinet approves memoranda on health products with Netherlands, Ecuador

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GDPGDP forecastGDP growthIndia economyIndian Economy

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story