Govt to release 25 lakh new LPG connections under Ujjwala in FY26

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Monday announced the release of 25 lakh additional liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the current financial year (2025–26).

With this, the total number of PMUY connections will rise to 10.58 crore. The government has approved an expenditure of Rs 676 crore for these connections, including Rs 512.5 crore for providing 25 lakh deposit-free connections at the rate of Rs 2,050 per connection, and Rs 160 crore for a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, for up to nine refills per year, proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinders.

Under PMUY, beneficiaries receive a deposit-free LPG connection that covers the security deposit for the cylinder, pressure regulator, suraksha hose, Domestic Gas Consumer Card (DGCC) booklet and installation charges. In addition, the first refill and stove are also provided free of cost. Beneficiaries are not required to make any payment for the LPG connection, the first refill or the stove. Beneficiaries can choose from a 14.2 kg single bottle connection, a 5 kg single bottle connection or a 5 kg double bottle connection. To further enhance transparency and ease of access, the process for obtaining an LPG connection under PMUY has been streamlined and technology-enabled, the ministry said in a statement.