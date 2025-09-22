Home / Economy / News / Govt to release 25 lakh new LPG connections under Ujjwala in FY26

Govt to release 25 lakh new LPG connections under Ujjwala in FY26

The petroleum ministry has approved 25 lakh new LPG connections under Ujjwala for FY26, taking the total to 10.58 crore, with Rs 676 crore earmarked for connections and subsidies

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG
The government later approved 60 lakh additional connections under Ujjwala 2.0, achieved in December 2022, and another 75 lakh connections, achieved by July 2024. As of July 2025, over 10.33 crore PMUY connections had been released.
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:52 PM IST
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Monday announced the release of 25 lakh additional liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the current financial year (2025–26).
 
With this, the total number of PMUY connections will rise to 10.58 crore. The government has approved an expenditure of Rs 676 crore for these connections, including Rs 512.5 crore for providing 25 lakh deposit-free connections at the rate of Rs 2,050 per connection, and Rs 160 crore for a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, for up to nine refills per year, proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinders.
 
Under PMUY, beneficiaries receive a deposit-free LPG connection that covers the security deposit for the cylinder, pressure regulator, suraksha hose, Domestic Gas Consumer Card (DGCC) booklet and installation charges. In addition, the first refill and stove are also provided free of cost. Beneficiaries are not required to make any payment for the LPG connection, the first refill or the stove.
 
Beneficiaries can choose from a 14.2 kg single bottle connection, a 5 kg single bottle connection or a 5 kg double bottle connection. To further enhance transparency and ease of access, the process for obtaining an LPG connection under PMUY has been streamlined and technology-enabled, the ministry said in a statement.
 
“Eligible adult women from poor households who do not have an existing LPG connection in their family can apply by submitting a simplified KYC application form and Deprivation Declaration, either online or at any LPG distributor of the public sector OMCs,” the ministry said.
 
Launched in May 2016, PMUY initially targeted 8 crore deposit-free LPG connections, which was achieved in September 2019. To cover the remaining poor households, Ujjwala 2.0 was launched in August 2021 with a target of 1 crore additional connections, achieved by January 2022.
 
The government later approved 60 lakh additional connections under Ujjwala 2.0, achieved in December 2022, and another 75 lakh connections, achieved by July 2024. As of July 2025, over 10.33 crore PMUY connections had been released.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

