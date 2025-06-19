Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / IISC Bengaluru top univ for research excellence in non-IT & non-engineering

IISC Bengaluru top univ for research excellence in non-IT & non-engineering

Aiims in New Delhi and Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai, take second and third places in Indian Institutional Ranking Framework's top 10 list for 2025

IISC Banglore, Indian institute of Science

“IISc secured the number one position, reaffirming its status as the country's leading center for scientific research | Image: Wikimedia Commons

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru, is this year’s best university for research excellence in the “non-IT & non-engineering” category, said Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) on Thursday.
 
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) in New Delhi and Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai, are second and third in IIRF’s rankings. “IISc secured the number one position, reaffirming its status as the country's leading center for scientific research,” said IIRF, which ranked 10 universities.
 
“Aiims New Delhi was recognised for its immense contributions to medical research and health care and Bhabha Institute showcased the depth of India's scientific talent,” it said. 
 
 
“While IT [information technology] and engineering are crucial, the backbone of a nation's progress lies in its foundational scientific and medical research. This ranking was created to honor the institutions that lead in these critical areas—from developing life-saving medical treatments to ensuring our nation's food security through agricultural innovation.”
 
IIRF said in a press statement it evaluates and ranks over 2,500 institutions across the country. This year’s top ten list includes specialised centers of excellence such as the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi (ranked 4th), the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (ranked 5th), and the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai (ranked 6th). 

Topics : AIIMS Indian Institute of Science IISc IISc college rankings

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

