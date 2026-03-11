India eases Press Note 3 rules, seen boosting cross-border investment

The industry body noted that the amendments represent a constructive step towards balancing national security considerations with the need to maintain India’s attractiveness as a destination for global capital.
Ashley Menezes, chairperson, partner and chief operating officer (COO), ChrysCapital, and chairperson, IVCA, said, “The Government’s decision to refine the Press Note 3 framework is a timely and thoughtful step that balances national security considerations with the need to maintain India’s attractiveness as a destination for capital. By providing clarity around beneficial ownership and enabling automatic route investments where there is a nominal holding, the policy addresses a long-standing concern faced by investors. This will help restore momentum to capital flows into the country.”