Home / Economy / News / RBI to hold ₹2 trillion 7-day VRRR auction to absorb surplus liquidity

RBI to conduct seven-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on Friday to absorb Rs 2 trillion as banking system liquidity remains in surplus of over Rs 3 trillion

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:18 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct a seven-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction on Friday to absorb Rs 2 trillion from the banking system. Despite a series of VRRR auctions, net liquidity in the system remains in surplus of more than Rs 3 trillion.
 
The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of Rs 3.11 trillion on Wednesday, latest RBI data showed.
 
“There is a reversal of around Rs 2.07 trillion on Friday, that’s why the RBI is conducting the Rs 2 trillion VRRR auction. The objective of the RBI is to align overnight rates with the repo rate,” said V R C Reddy, Head of Treasury, Karur Vysya Bank. “I doubt it will be fully subscribed given that we have around Rs 1.2 trillion of GST outflows coming up,” he added.
 
A net surplus liquidity of around Rs 3 trillion in the banking system has largely kept the overnight Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) near the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate of 5.25 per cent and below the repo rate of 5.50 per cent, with Tri-party Repo (TREPS) rates also slipping below the SDF. 
 
The overnight WACR settled at 5.35 per cent, against the previous day’s close of 5.36 per cent, while the overnight TREPS rate settled at 5.28 per cent, unchanged from Wednesday.
 
WACR is the operating target of monetary policy, which the central bank aims to keep close to the repo rate.
 
The RBI had received bids worth Rs 57,450 crore in its three-day VRRR auction on Tuesday, against the notified amount of Rs 1 trillion. Market participants said banks were reluctant to park larger amounts at the auction due to the fortnightly reporting period at the end of the current week. There was also uncertainty over the quantum and tenor of upcoming VRRRs.
 
As banks have already parked Rs 1.5 trillion at the seven-day VRRR auction on Friday, they were unwilling to lock in more funds.
 
The RBI’s VRRR operations are aimed at absorbing surplus liquidity from the system and anchoring short-term rates closer to the policy repo rate.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBI repo rateRBI PolicyIndian Economy

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

