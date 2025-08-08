Friday, August 08, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US links India tariff hike to 'national security' over Russian oil imports

US links India tariff hike to 'national security' over Russian oil imports

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro links extra 25% tariffs on India to its refusal to stop buying Russian oil, calling it a national security threat amid ongoing US-India trade tensions

India-Russian oil

President Trump signed an executive order raising tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent | Credit: Bloomberg

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro described the recent imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as a national security concern linked to New Delhi’s refusal to halt its purchases of Russian oil.
 
Speaking to journalists at the White House, Navarro emphasised that the rationale behind these new tariffs differs from earlier reciprocal duties. He said, “This is a pure national security issue associated with India’s abject refusal to stop buying Russian oil.” Navarro urged Americans to understand the connection between this issue and the broader trade situation, reported PTI.
 
“This has got to stop. That math does not work,” Navarro added, noting that President Trump recognises the link between economic security and national security.
 
 

India called the ‘Maharaja’ of tariffs 

Navarro criticised India’s trade practices, calling the country the “maharaja” of tariffs. He pointed out that India charges some of the highest duties globally on American products and maintains high non-tariff barriers, limiting US market access.
 
He said, “The US sends a lot of dollars overseas to India to buy their products in an unfair trade environment.” 

US dollars fuel Russian war effort 

Explaining the rationale behind the tariffs, Navarro highlighted how India’s use of US dollars to buy Russian oil indirectly supports Russia’s military. According to him, the payments India makes help finance Russian weapons used against Ukrainians.
  Meanwhile, American taxpayers end up funding the defence against this aggression, effectively paying for weapons that counter Russian armaments financed through dollars coming from India.
 

China’s tariff status unchanged for now 

When asked why China, which imports more Russian oil than India, has not faced similar tariff hikes, Navarro said, “As the boss says, let’s see what happens. Keep in mind, we already have over 50 per cent tariffs on China. We don’t want to get to a point where we actually hurt ourselves", reported PTI.
  He added that President Trump will continue engaging with China on this issue. 
 

Latest on US-India tariffs 

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order raising tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent. He cited India’s continued imports of Russian oil as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States. The first tranche of a 25 per cent tariff took effect on Thursday. The second 25 per cent hike is scheduled to be implemented on August 27.
 
Trump further ruled out any trade negotiations with India until the ongoing tariff dispute is resolved. When asked if he expected talks after announcing the tariffs, Trump replied, “No, not until we get it resolved.”
 

PM Modi responds to Trump’s tariff hike 

In his first public response to President Trump’s tariff increase on Indian imports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would not compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen, or livestock rearers—even if it meant paying a “heavy personal price”.
 
“For us, the welfare of our farmers is the highest priority,” Modi said. “India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen. I know that I will have to pay a heavy personal price for this. But I am ready for it.” 
  (With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

