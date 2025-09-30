India's external debt climbs to $747.2 billion at June-end: RBI report

India's external debt stood at $ 747.2 billion at the end of June 2025, an increase of $ 11.2 billion over its level at March-end 2025, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Tuesday.

The external debt to GDP ratio moderated to 18.9 per cent at the end of June 2025 from 19.1 per cent at the end of March 2025.

It said that valuation loss due to the depreciation of the US dollar vis-a-vis the Indian rupee and other major currencies such as yen, the euro and SDR amounted to $ 5.1 billion.

Excluding the valuation effect, external debt would have increased by $ 6.2 billion instead of $ 11.2 billion at the end of June 2025 over March-end 2025.

Releasing 'India's External Debt as at the end of June 2025' data, the RBI said that at the end of June 2025, long-term debt (with original maturity of above one year) was $ 611.7 billion, recording an increase of $ 10.3 billion over its level at March-end 2025. The share of short-term debt (with original maturity of up to one year) in total external debt declined to 18.1 per cent at June-end 2025 from 18.3 per cent a quarter ago. Similarly, the ratio of short-term debt (original maturity) to foreign exchange reserves decreased to 19.4 per cent at the end of June 2025 against 20.1 per cent at the end of March 2025.

US dollar-denominated debt remained the largest component of India's external debt, with a share of 53.8 per cent at June-end 2025, followed by debt denominated in the Indian rupee (30.6 per cent), yen (6.6 per cent), SDR (4.6 per cent), and euro (3.5 per cent). The RBI said outstanding debt of the general government decreased, while non-government debt increased at the end of June 2025 over March-end 2025. The share of outstanding debt of non-financial corporations in total external debt was the highest at 35.9 per cent, followed by deposit-taking corporations (except the central bank), general government and other financial corporations.