Home / Economy / News / India's external debt climbs to $747.2 billion at June-end: RBI report

India's external debt climbs to $747.2 billion at June-end: RBI report

The external debt to GDP ratio moderated to 18.9% at the end of June 2025 from 19.1% at the end of March 2025

FPIs pull out of debt after a year of strong inflows debt
Excluding the valuation effect, external debt would have increased by $ 6.2 billion instead of $ 11.2 billion at the end of June 2025 over March-end 2025.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's external debt stood at $ 747.2 billion at the end of June 2025, an increase of $ 11.2 billion over its level at March-end 2025, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Tuesday.

The external debt to GDP ratio moderated to 18.9 per cent at the end of June 2025 from 19.1 per cent at the end of March 2025.

It said that valuation loss due to the depreciation of the US dollar vis-a-vis the Indian rupee and other major currencies such as yen, the euro and SDR amounted to $ 5.1 billion.

Excluding the valuation effect, external debt would have increased by $ 6.2 billion instead of $ 11.2 billion at the end of June 2025 over March-end 2025.

Releasing 'India's External Debt as at the end of June 2025' data, the RBI said that at the end of June 2025, long-term debt (with original maturity of above one year) was $ 611.7 billion, recording an increase of $ 10.3 billion over its level at March-end 2025.

The share of short-term debt (with original maturity of up to one year) in total external debt declined to 18.1 per cent at June-end 2025 from 18.3 per cent a quarter ago.

Similarly, the ratio of short-term debt (original maturity) to foreign exchange reserves decreased to 19.4 per cent at the end of June 2025 against 20.1 per cent at the end of March 2025.

US dollar-denominated debt remained the largest component of India's external debt, with a share of 53.8 per cent at June-end 2025, followed by debt denominated in the Indian rupee (30.6 per cent), yen (6.6 per cent), SDR (4.6 per cent), and euro (3.5 per cent).

The RBI said outstanding debt of the general government decreased, while non-government debt increased at the end of June 2025 over March-end 2025.

The share of outstanding debt of non-financial corporations in total external debt was the highest at 35.9 per cent, followed by deposit-taking corporations (except the central bank), general government and other financial corporations.

Loans remained the largest component of external debt, with a share of 34.8 per cent, followed by currency and deposits (23 per cent), trade credit and advances (17.7 per cent) and debt securities (16.8 per cent).

Debt service (principal repayments and interest payments) stood at 6.6 per cent of current receipts at June-end 2025, the same as March-end 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI retains call rate as policy target, discontinues 14-day VRR, VRRR

ADB lowers FY27 India growth forecast to 6.5% citing US tariff impact

Rupee weakens 3.7% in H1FY26, hits fresh lows on US tariffs, outflows

Fiscal deficit widens to 38% of FY26 BE on higher capex, weak taxes

DFS, Meity secretaries named to Payments Regulatory Board under RBI

Topics :DebtIndia debteconomyGDP

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story