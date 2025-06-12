Electric two-wheeler firms begin test rides for light rare earth magnets

Leading electric two-wheeler (e2W) companies in India have started testing the use of light rare earth magnets on their existing models to get over the immediate supply squeeze imposed by China through an export control order from April 1, which could lead to production closure. These companies currently use medium and heavy rare earth magnets, which they used to import from China, on their vehicles.

Many of these e2W companies are hopeful of rolling out their vehicles powered by light rare earth magnets in the next three-four months.

Light rare earths have a lower atomic weight and are found in abundance across the world compared to heavy rare earths, which have a higher atomic weight and are found in limited quantities in limited locations.

The China export order has put seven medium and heavy earth materials — samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium (some of which are used in electric vehicles, or EVs) — under the control list. China fears these elements are being consumed for "dual usage". But light rare earth materials are not part of the export order and they also include elements like neodymium, which are commonly used in vehicles. A top executive of a leading 2W company said: "We are already experimenting with light rare earth magnets on our electric scooter SKUs (stock keeping units), and we have seen no impact on the efficiency of the models at all in terms of range, speed, battery life, and rideability. We expect that the government would be able to give regulatory clearances for the motors powered by the new magnets in the next three-to-four months. Since we have stocks till July, there can be disruption for one-two months at the most."

Company executives also say that for testing, Chinese companies have already put their light rare earth-based magnets on the motor sub-assembly sent by Indian companies to China, and exported back to India. Some companies have ordered larger volumes of these light rare earth magnets on their Chinese vendors through importers but they are awaiting Customs clearance, which could take a while as Chinese government rules want to ensure there is no trace of any heavy rare earth in these consignments before they are cleared. Admits a senior executive of a 2W company: “The main problem is nobody knows when will they clear such imports.”

Electric scooter makers point out that the other advantage is that unlike in heavy rare earths, where 95 per cent of the material is available only in China and the dependence is higher, for light rare earth, the source is much more diversified, like it is available in India, the US, Australia, Myanmar, and Vietnam among others, though China still accounts for 60 per cent of the supplies of this element. In India, heavy rare earth materials are not available in extractible quantities. However, auto experts acknowledge that while light rare earth elements might work for the electric scooter industry, they might not be a solution for passenger cars, which are heavier and complex. Also these elements could impact their efficiency, they say.