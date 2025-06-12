Home / Economy / News / Electric two-wheeler firms begin test rides for light rare earth magnets

Electric two-wheeler firms begin test rides for light rare earth magnets

To use these on their existing models

two-wheeler, two wheeler, automobile, e-bikes, scooters
premium
Many of these e2W companies are hopeful of rolling out their vehicles powered by light rare earth magnets in the next three-four months.
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Leading electric two-wheeler (e2W) companies in India have started testing the use of light rare earth magnets on their existing models to get over the immediate supply squeeze imposed by China through an export control order from April 1, which could lead to production closure. These companies currently use medium and heavy rare earth magnets, which they used to import from China, on their vehicles.
 
Many of these e2W companies are hopeful of rolling out their vehicles powered by light rare earth magnets in the next three-four months.
 
Light rare earths have a lower atomic weight and are found in abundance across the world compared to heavy rare earths, which have a higher atomic weight and are found in limited quantities in limited locations.
 
The China export order has put seven medium and heavy earth materials — samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium (some of which are used in electric vehicles, or EVs) — under the control list. China fears these elements are being consumed for “dual usage”. But light rare earth materials are not part of the export order and they also include elements like neodymium, which are commonly used in vehicles. 
 
A top executive of a leading 2W company said: “We are already experimenting with light rare earth magnets on our electric scooter SKUs (stock keeping units), and we have seen no impact on the efficiency of the models at all in terms of range, speed, battery life, and rideability. We expect that the government would be able to give regulatory clearances for the motors powered by the new magnets in the next three-to-four months. Since we have stocks till July, there can be disruption for one-two months at the most.”
 
Company executives also say that for testing, Chinese companies have already put their light rare earth-based magnets on the motor sub-assembly sent by Indian companies to China, and exported back to India. Some companies have ordered larger volumes of these light rare earth magnets on their Chinese vendors through importers but they are awaiting Customs clearance, which could take a while as Chinese government rules want to ensure there is no trace of any heavy rare earth in these consignments before they are cleared. Admits a senior executive of a 2W company: “The main problem is nobody knows when will they clear such imports.”
 
Electric scooter makers point out that the other advantage is that unlike in heavy rare earths, where 95 per cent of the material is available only in China and the dependence is higher, for light rare earth, the source is much more diversified, like it is available in India, the US, Australia, Myanmar, and Vietnam among others, though China still accounts for 60 per cent of the supplies of this element. In India, heavy rare earth materials are not available in extractible quantities.
 
However, auto experts acknowledge that while light rare earth elements might work for the electric scooter industry, they might not be a solution for passenger cars, which are heavier and complex. Also these elements could impact their efficiency, they say.
  • e2W companies testing out light rare earth magnets on vehicles to get over China-triggered crisis
  • There is no export control order or licensing requirement for light rare earth magnets
  • The squeeze by China is on heavy rare earth magnets
  • The new (light rare earth) magnets have not shown any compromise on efficiency of e2Ws
  • Companies say they can get rolling with the new magnet alternative in three-four months after government clearance

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's retail inflation hit 75-month low in May as veg prices dipped

India Inc's ECB filings fell to $2.9 billion in April, shows RBI data

Inventories of rare earth magnets may run dry by mid-July, says Icra

RBI skips 14-day main liquidity operation for third fortnight in a row

RBI allows STRIPS trading for state government bonds to boost liquidity

Topics :Earth magnetic fieldtwo wheeler salestwo wheeler market salesautomobile manufacturermineral import

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story