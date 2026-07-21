MCA plans unified tech platform for India's insolvency framework

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has invited stakeholder suggestions on the proposed Integrated Platform for Insolvency Ecosystem (iPIE), a unified platform that will integrate multiple business processes and digital services into a common technology framework.

The ministry said the platform is envisaged to support end-to-end digital workflows, facilitate real-time information exchange among authorised stakeholders and reduce dependence on manual processes across the insolvency lifecycle. The ecosystem is aimed at bringing together the various stakeholders, processes and technology systems under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

"The IBC has strengthened India's insolvency framework through a structured and time-bound process. However, the ecosystem continues to operate on multiple standalone systems requiring manual coordination and exchange of information among stakeholders," the MCA said.

The MCA, in its consultation paper, said that the framework would efficiently organise and process claims from creditors, offering a streamlined interface for submission, verification and admission, enhancing transparency and compliance in the claims-handling process.

It will log all activities such as claim submission, verification, admission, rejection, as well as data and document access, upload, download, editing and deletion.

The iPIE seeks to integrate information from key institutions in the insolvency ecosystem, including the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), MCA, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Information Utilities and Insolvency Professionals. The platform, the MCA said, would create a consolidated data repository to enable statistical and predictive analysis.

There would be a module to store and manage all stakeholder information and effectively communicate with the stakeholders involved in or impacted by the process, the ministry said.

The MCA has engaged KPMG Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. as the Project Management Unit and CMS Computers India Pvt. Ltd. as the System Integrator (SI) for this project.

"Given the cross-functional nature of the platform and its potential impact on a wide range of stakeholders... the need to incorporate diverse perspectives in shaping the platform's design and functional scope at an early stage is paramount," the MCA said.