MCA plans unified tech platform for India's insolvency framework

The iPIE seeks to integrate information from key institutions in the insolvency ecosystem, including the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), MCA, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Information Utilities and Insolvency Professionals. The platform, the MCA said, would create a consolidated data repository to enable statistical and predictive analysis.
It will log all activities such as claim submission, verification, admission, rejection, as well as data and document access, upload, download, editing and deletion.
The MCA, in its consultation paper, said that the framework would efficiently organise and process claims from creditors, offering a streamlined interface for submission, verification and admission, enhancing transparency and compliance in the claims-handling process.