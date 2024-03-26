Home / Economy / News / S&P Global raises India's FY25 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.8%

S&P Global raises India's FY25 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.8%

Agency's projection is lower than the Reserve Bank of India's and the government's growth estimate of 7%

S&P said India is likely to see rate cuts of up to 75 basis points in India in calendar year 2024
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
S&P Global on Tuesday raised India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for Financial Year 2024-25 (FY25) by 40 basis points to 6.8 per cent or lower than the central bank and government’s projection of 7 per cent.

It expects India to grow at 7.6 per cent in FY24, making the projection in a report called "Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific Q2 2024: APAC Bides Its Time On Monetary Policy Easing". The New York-based agency retained India's GDP growth prediction for FY26 and FY27 at 5 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"For Asian emerging market (EM) economies, we generally project robust growth, with India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam in the lead," said Louis Kuijs, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings.

S&P said that in domestic demand-led economies such as India, Japan, and Australia, the impact of high interest rates and inflation on household spending had reduced sequential GDP growth in the second half of FY24.

However, it said India is likely to see rate cuts of up to 75 basis points in India in calendar year 2024.

"In India, slowing inflation, a smaller fiscal deficit and lower US policy rates will lay the ground for the Reserve Bank of India to start cutting rates. But we believe more clarity on the path of disinflation could push this decision at least to June 2024, if not later," it said.

"In line with our projection for US policy rates, we largely expect these moves to occur in the second half of the year."

China’s GDP growth is likely to slow down to 4.6 per cent in FY25 from 5.2 per cent in FY24. "Our forecast factors in continued property weakness and modest macro policy support. Deflation remains a risk if consumption stays weak and the government responds by further stimulating manufacturing investment," said S&P.

About developed economies in the Asia-Pacific, S&P Global said it expects growth to pick up in trade-dependent ones such as South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, and fall in relatively domestic demand-led ones such as Japan and Australia.

Also Read

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

India set to become third-largest economy by 2030: S&P Global Ratings

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

S&P Global, Morgan Stanley peg India's GDP growth at 6.4% in 2024

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

EAM's Singapore visit boosted efforts to deepen strategic partnership: MEA

RBI likely to hold rates steady until at least July on strong growth: Poll

Oil prices continue to rise on expectations of limited supply from Russia

In first critical mineral auction, no bidder for J&K lithium block

Accounts opened without permission under APY, 32% dropped out: ICSSR study

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :S&P Indian banksS&PS&P ratingsGDPGDP growthIndia GDP growthGross domestic productIndia's economic growthFinance Ministry

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story