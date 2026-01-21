South Asia regains top spot in growth outlook as economist sentiment flips

South Asia has regained the top spot in the regional growth outlook, which is good news for India. Nearly two-thirds of chief economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) expect strong (60 per cent) or very strong (6 per cent) economic growth in the region.

This marks a sharp turnaround from a similar survey conducted last September, when only 31 per cent of respondents were bullish on South Asia.

The Chief Economists Outlook, released on Monday by the WEF in Davos in collaboration with the Centre for New Economy and Society, is based on a survey of leading chief economists from government and the private sector conducted between November 19 and December 3.

At the global level, the report paints a tougher picture. As many as 53 per cent of economists expect the global economy to weaken over the year ahead. While this is an improvement from last September — when 72 per cent projected further weakening — the report cautions that significant uncertainties remain, despite the global economy’s relative resilience to recent shocks.

South Asia, however, stands out as a bright spot among emerging economies, with India anchoring the regional outlook despite mounting trade headwinds.