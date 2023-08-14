Home / Economy / News / Trade deficit widens to $20.67 bn in July compared to $20.13 bn in June

Trade deficit widens to $20.67 bn in July compared to $20.13 bn in June

Merchandise exports in July stood at $32.25 billion, down from $32.87 billion in June and $38.34 billion in July 2022

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's trade deficit, which shows the difference between imports and exports, rose to $20.67 billion in July as compared to $20.13 billion in June. On a year-on-year basis, the deficit was down as compared to $25.7 billion in July last year. 

According to the data from commerce ministry, the imports were down 17 per cent in July to $52.92 billion from $63.8 billion last year. The exports fell 16 per cent to $32.25 billion from $38.34 billion in July 2022. 

The merchandise imports were down from $53.10 billion in June. In June 2022, the number stood at $63.77 billion.

Merchandise exports in July stood at $32.25 billion, down from $32.87 billion in June and $38.34 in June 2022.

During April-July, the exports dipped by 14.5 per cent to $136.22 billion. Imports during the period also declined by 13.79 per cent to $213.2 billion.

According to news agency PTI, commerce secretary Sunil Barthawal said that the global headwinds are still there. There is decline in exports and imports of several countries.

Also Read

India's trade deficit falls to $20.13 bn in June from $22.1 bn in May

India's trade deficit rises to $22.12 bn in May, highest since Dec 2022

Trade deficit hits 1-year low at $17.75 billion; exports, imports contract

Falling inbound shipments cast a shadow on IGST and cess on imports

Exports see sharpest decline in 3 years; trade deficit narrows to $20.1 bn

Total cultivated area in Telangana up from 13 mn to 22 mn acres since 2014

India plans to seek its own rating, testing mechanism for DPIs, DPGs

July WPI-based inflation comes at -1.36% as food prices skyrocket

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Topics :India trade deficittrade deficitimportsTrade exportsmerchandise trademerchandise importsMerchandise exportsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story