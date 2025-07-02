Home / Economy / News / TReDS platform RXIL crosses ₹2 trn MSME invoice financing milestone

The RXIL TReDS platform has facilitated financing worth ₹80,500 crore in FY25 alone, with over 44,000 MSMEs registered across 1,600 postal codes

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
TReDS platform Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL), a joint venture promoted by SIDBI and NSE, along with State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank, has crossed the milestone of ₹2 trillion MSME invoice financing.

The RXIL TReDS platform has facilitated financing worth ₹80,500 crore in FY25 alone, with over 44,000 MSMEs registered across 1,600 postal codes.

The growth was driven by strong participation from stakeholders and continued support from the government and regulators, RXIL said in a statement.

By ensuring direct settlement of MSME invoice payments and expanding reach across geographies, RXIL is fostering financial inclusion and enhancing supply chain finance efficiency for corporates, CPSEs, and PSUs, it said.

Regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), RXIL has enabled MSMEs to access working capital by discounting over 88.5 lakh invoices through a fully-digital, infrastructure-backed platform, driving a surge in MSME registrations, it said.

Greater corporate participation and sustained regulatory support can further unlock the potential of TReDS for millions of small businesses, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, SIDBI CMD and RXIL Chairman Manoj Mittal said the recent growth in TReDS transactions shows promise as an alternate source of formal credit for MSMEs.

"Reaching ₹2 trillion in invoice financing by RXIL reflects our commitment towards ensuring credit flow to the MSME sector through innovative means. We believe this is just a beginning for RXIL and it has a greater role to play in MSME credit space, he said.

RXIL MD and CEO Ketan Gaikwad said as more corporate and government buyers come on board and financiers deepen their participation, the platform is poised to play an even more pivotal role in building a resilient and inclusive credit ecosystem for India's MSMEs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MSMEsTReDSfinance

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

