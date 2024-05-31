Unsecured retail credit growth slows down in April 2024: RBI data

The pace of growth in unsecured retail credit, loans without collateral, and credit cards slowed down sharply in April 2024, showing the impact of the Reserve Bank of India’s steps to curb high growth in these segments.

RBI data showed that credit card outstanding rose by 23 per cent year-on-year in April 2024, down from 31 per cent YoY growth a year ago. Also, sequential growth in April 2024 over March 2024 was 1.6 per cent compared to 3 per cent in April 2023 over March 2023.

The growth in the other retail loans category, which predominantly covers unsecured credit, nosedived to 17.1 per cent YoY in April 2024 from 25.7 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, it was also down 0.3 per cent in April 2024 over March 2024 compared to 1.6 per cent in April 2023 over March 2023.

In November 2023, RBI had hiked risk weights on certain loan categories of unsecured credit by 25 per cent to signal lenders to moderate the pace of the high growth rate and manage stress.

RBI in a statement said retail loans growth moderated to 17.4 per cent YoY in April 2024 compared to 19.4 per cent a year ago, despite accelerated expansion in credit to housing, primarily due to a slowdown in vehicle loans. Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 19.7 per cent in April 2024 from 16.8 per cent in April 2023.

Credit to industry grew by 6.9 per cent YoY in April 2024 as compared to 7.2 per cent in April 2023. Among major industries, growth in credit (YoY) to engineering, chemicals and chemical products, food processing, infrastructure, and textiles accelerated in April 2024.

Credit growth to the services sector was robust at 19.2 per cent in April 2024 as against 21.3 per cent a year ago, supported by improved credit growth to commercial real estate and professional services. Credit growth to non-banking financial companies and trade, however, decelerated in April 2024 as compared with April 2023.