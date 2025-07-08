Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump slams Mamdani over threat to arrest Israeli PM Netanyahu in NYC

Trump slams Mamdani over threat to arrest Israeli PM Netanyahu in NYC

US President Donald Trump's remark was a reference to Zohran Mamdani's criticism of Netanyahu and Israel's actions in Gaza

Donald Trump (L), Zohran Mamdani (R)

Trump’s recent criticism of Mamdani is not the first instance when the 33-year-old NYC mayoral candidate has been slammed

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (IST) criticised Indian-origin New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for his anti-Jewish views and for threatening to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York.
 
Slamming Mamdani, Trump said, “He [Mamdani] is not a socialist, he’s a communist. And he’s said some really bad things about Jewish people.” Trump made these remarks at the White House ahead of his private dinner with Netanyahu. Ramping up his criticism of Mamdani, Trump further said that Mamdani, a Democratic candidate, may win New York’s mayoral election in November, and if he does, he’ll have to behave to get funds from the White House. 
 
 
Trump’s remark was a reference to Mamdani’s criticism of Netanyahu and Israel’s actions in Gaza. Zohran Mamdani recently vowed to get Netanyahu arrested if he visits New York, citing the International Criminal Court’s warrant against the latter, who is accused of war crimes. 

When asked about Mamdani’s pledge, Netanyahu said, “I’m not concerned about that”. After Netanyahu’s response, Trump added, “I’ll get him out”.
 
Netanyahu later said, “There’s enough craziness in the world, but I guess it never ends... This is appalling, and it’s silly in many ways because it’s just not serious.”
 

Trump threatens to cut NY funds

 
Trump’s recent criticism of Mamdani is not the first instance when the 33-year-old NYC mayoral candidate has been slammed. Trump has previously warned Mamdani of cutting funds for New York if he were elected as the mayor in the upcoming November election.
 
Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, “Let’s say this, if he does get in, I’m going to be President and he’s going to have to do the right thing or they’re not getting any money.”
 
The US President has also questioned Mamdani’s citizenship, adding that he would be looking into the allegations against Mamdani of being illegally in the United States. He said, “A lot of people are saying he’s here illegally… We’re going to look at everything. And ideally, he’s going to turn out to be much less than a communist, but right now, he’s a communist.”
   

Trump slams Mamdani’s immigration stance

 
Last week, Trump launched a series of sharp threats to Mamdani during a visit to a new migrant detention centre in the Florida Everglades. Warning the Democratic mayoral candidate, Trump said that if he (Mamdani) blocks ICE agents from making arrests in New York, then it would result in his arrest. He added, “Look, we don’t need a communist in this country. But if we have one, I’m going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation.”
 
Mamdani won the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor on July 1. He will now face the current mayor, Eric Adams, in the upcoming mayoral polls in November.
 
[With inputs from AP]
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

