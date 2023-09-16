Weekend Bites: FM's wish, 15 yrs since Lehman fell, Taper Tantrum, Apple

On the Adani-Hindenburg saga: “Regulators in India are doing the job. There is no hide and seek.”
Britain is to pump $621 million into Tata Steel to decarbonise its Welsh site, in a deal aimed at securing the future of the country's steel industry but which puts as many as 3,000 jobs at risk.
India's exports declined by 6.86 per cent in August, and imports by 5.23 per cent.
Alphabet, Google’s holding company, is sitting on $118 billion of cash, Berkshire Hathaway has $147 billion. A look at Indian companies shows a surge in the amount of cash they generated in 2022-23.
India’s retail inflation rate fell below the 7 per cent mark in August and industrial production accelerated to a five-month high in July, providing relief to the government on the macroeconomic front ahead of the festival season. However, retail inflation was above the upper level of the RBI’s tolerance range for a second consecutive month.
With the Nifty50 surging past the 20,000 mark, the IPO river is in spate.
We did it twice this week. The first was to mark 15 years since Lehman fell. The collapse of the US investment bank changed the world forever. Or, did it?
The second was when we looked at 10 years since the taper tantrum, penned by Sajjid Z Chinoy, Chief India Economist at JP Morgan.
Byju’s has decided to sell Epic and Great Learning to generate cash to be able to repay a $1.2 billion loan.
Is this the end of the road for diesel vehicles?
As you traverse that path, you will also come across whether Nvidia can help India overcome the AI gap, whether Torrent is a better fit for Cipla or DRL, and what is new in the Apple iPhone 15 and Watch. Start your journey here.
Speaking of Apple’s launches, there is more to its event on September 12 than meets the eye.
To be fair, there is a lot that does meet the eye. Alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, Apple announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at its “Wonderlust” event. The Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, identical to the last generation in design, have significant changes under the hood.
Now, we come to what does not meet the eye. One of the bigger changes was in the charger: Like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the Pro models get USB Type-C connector.
Apple has used its proprietary Lightning connector in iPhones since 2012. The transition follows the European Union’s announcement last year mandating USB-C as the standard for all electronic devices, in a bid to cut down on environmental waste and to save consumers from buying different chargers for different devices. India has announced USB-C as the standard charging port for electronic products, setting March 2025 for the rule to kick in.
Has your patience run out? Are you thinking that this is not really hidden stuff? And you are right. But, you have considered how regulations are changing businesses? Especially so when it comes to Big Tech?
