Companies rush with IPOs to leverage buoyant market, bankers remain bullish

The markets are experiencing a surge in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) with four issues set to raise over Rs 4,673 crore this week. Another quartet, cumulatively worth Rs 3,000 crore, is expected to launch next week. This flurry of activity is driven by multiple factors including buoyant market conditions, increased demand for IPOs, and specific rules about the disclosure of quarterly financials.

Companies that miss the window to launch their IPOs this month will be required to update their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with figures from the June quarter. Regulatory guidelines stipulate that an IPO cannot proceed if the quarterly numbers in the offer document are more than two quarters old. Updating audited quarterly numbers can take at least four weeks, which risks exposing companies to market volatility.

"June financials are certainly a factor, but it's also about how demand evolves. An issue will not proceed without adequate demand," commented Chirag Negandhi, joint managing director and co-CEO of Axis Capital.

Negandhi further noted that even as markets remain favourable, only companies with robust fundamentals and reasonable valuations are succeeding in launching their IPOs. Companies like RR Kabel, Samhi Hotel, Zaggle Prepaid, and Yatra Online are set to enter the market this week, while Signature Global, Sai Silks, and Manoj Vaibhav Gems are slated for next week.

Some companies have been waiting for opportune conditions to launch their issues. "Firms are eager to capitalise while market sentiment remains positive," said an anonymous banker.

In September, the Nifty gained 4.2 per cent to achieve new highs, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 increased by 2.7 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively. These indices have surged over 40 per cent each since their March lows.

During financial reporting seasons, investors often lack the bandwidth to scrutinise new issues carefully. "It's a logistical challenge more than a market-driven one," explained Ajay Garg, founder of Equirus. He added that companies typically spend months on roadshows, during which market conditions can change.

Bankers maintain an optimistic outlook for IPOs, citing the strength of secondary markets. "We don't foresee a major market downturn. There may be some nervousness in the lead-up to elections, but that's a short-term concern," concluded Negandhi.