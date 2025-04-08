PSEB 5th Class Result 2025: PSEB Class 5 Results to be out soon

PSEB Class 5 Results: It is anticipated that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) would shortly release the 2025 class 5 results. The results could be announced today, according to various media reports.

Once the results are out, students who took the PSEB class 5 exam can view them on the Punjab Board's official website at pseb.ac.in. By entering their date of birth and roll number in the login page, students can obtain their results.

ALSO READ: Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: KSEAB 12th Exam Results to be out today The tests were administered in a single shift from 9 a.m. to noon from March 7 to March 13. According to historical patterns, the Punjab Board Class 5 results were announced on April 1 in 2024 and April 7 in 2023. It is likely to be announced at a similar time this year as well.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2025: Pass Percentage

Over the past four years, the Punjab Board Class 5 pass rate has consistently remained above 99%. The same is anticipated for this year. 3,06,438 students took the Punjab Board 5th grade test in 2024.

With 99.96% of the students passing the test, the Pathankot district had the highest pass rate. With 99.65% of the students passing the tests, Mohali had the lowest pass rate.

Also Read

ALSO READ: 2nd PUC Toppers List 2025: Check toppers from art, commerce, & science here Students must carefully review all of the information provided when they get the PSEB Class 5th result scorecard. The student's name, roll number, parents' name, school name, subject-specific grades, and overall grades will all be listed on the scorecard.

PSEB 5th Result 2025: How To Check?

Step 1 – Go to the official website of PSEB pseb.ac.in.

Step 2 – Visit the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage and press on the link for Class 5th Result 2025.

Step 3 – Fill in the details like roll number and date of birth.

Step 4 – After submitting, your result will be showcased on the screen.

Step 5 – View the result and take a printout for future use.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2025: Check via SMS

• Type PB05

• Submit it to 5676750

• Your Class 5 result will be sent to your mobile phone.

The PSEB 5th class 2025: Details mentioned in the scorecard

• Student's full name

• Parent's name

• Name of school

• Total marks

• Roll number

• Marks obtained in each subject.