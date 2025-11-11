Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI to enter classrooms: CBSE prepares draft curriculum, NCERT to review

CBSE drafted the AI curriculum for class 3 onwards with a plan to integrate AI into school education. The finalisation will be approved by NCERT. The step has been taken for 'AI for Public Good'

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

CBSE drafts AI curriculum: In an effort to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the classrooms, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has created a draft curriculum for Classes III to XII. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been tasked with reviewing and finalizing the document.
 
The concepts of learning, thinking, and teaching will be strengthened by artificial intelligence and computational thinking (AI & CT), which will progressively advance toward the idea of "AI for Public Good." 
 
Since the technology will be naturally incorporated from the foundational stage, starting in Grade 3, this effort represents a small but important step towards the ethical application of AI to complex challenges.

Government on CBSE AI curriculum inclusion

The Ministry of Education's Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSE&L) has confirmed its dedication to promoting AI and CT as crucial elements of education that prepares students for the future.
 
Through a consultative process, the Department is assisting organizations like CBSE, NCERT, KVS, and NVS, as well as States and Union Territories, in creating an inclusive and meaningful curriculum that falls within the broad parameters of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF SE) 2023.
 
On October 29, 2025, expert bodies such as CBSE, NCERT, KVS, NVS, and externals convened a stakeholder consultation. To create the AI & CT curriculum, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) established an expert team, which is led by Prof. Karthik Raman of IIT Madras. 

Purpose of an AI curriculum program in CBSE schools 

During the consultation, DoSeL Secretary Shri Sanjay Kumar emphasized that AI education should be viewed as a fundamental, universal ability connected to 'The World Around Us' (TWAU). 
 
He stated that we must prioritize each child's unique potential and that the curriculum must be comprehensive, broad-based, and in line with NCF SE 2023. He added that it is our responsibility as politicians to establish the minimal barrier and then reassess it in light of evolving demands.
 
He also emphasized that the foundation of curriculum implementation will be teacher training and learning-teaching materials, such as NISHTHA's teacher training modules and video-based learning resources. In order to guarantee smooth integration, structuring, and quality assurance, NCERT and CBSE will work together through a Coordination Committee under NCF SE.
 
Shri Kumar underlined that while having an international perspective and cross-national and cross-international Boards analysis is beneficial, it must be tailored to our needs. In her closing remarks, Joint Secretary (I&T) Smt. Prachi Pandey emphasized the significance of following the set schedules for curriculum creation and implementation. 

Final step by NCERT in CBSE AI curriculum

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) frequently drafts the initial curriculum in collaboration with industry partners and expert bodies, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is primarily responsible for reviewing, finalizing, and assisting in the integration of the curriculum under the national framework.
 
Essentially, CBSE manages the curriculum's practical execution and administration in its affiliated schools, while NCERT supplies the educational materials and guiding concepts.
 

 

 

Topics : CBSE schools CBSE school CBSE NCERT syllabus NCERT artifical intelligence AI Models government of India

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

