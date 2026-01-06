Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jamia School admissions 2026: Applications for Nursery to begin from Jan 7

The admission timetable for Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) schools for the 2026-2027 academic year has been released, and applications for the entry-level courses will soon begin for class Nursery

Jamia Millia Islamia Nursery admissions 2026. Photo: Unsplash

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

Jamia Nursery Admission 2026-27: The admissions timetable for Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) schools for the academic year 2026–2027 has been released. Applications for several entry-level and advanced programmes will be accepted in stages, according to the official announcement released on January 2, 2026.
 
Online registrations must be made using the university's admissions website at admission.jmi.ac.in. Applications for Nursery, Preparatory, and Class I admissions will open on January 7, 2026, and close on January 27, 2026.

Nursery through Class 1: Online applications must be submitted by January 27, 2026, and registration for Nursery, Preparatory, and Class 1 will begin on January 7, 2026. Parents may apply at admission.jmi.ac.in, the official JMI admissions portal.
 
 
For these classes, there is an Rs 500 application fee. Mushir Fatma Nursery School and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (Self-Financed) will handle admissions for these levels. 

Middle and Secondary Admissions: The application forms for Classes 6 and 9 will be sent on February 5, 2026, and the deadline for completing them is March 5, 2026.
 
Jamia Senior Secondary School, Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (self-financed), and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (self-financed) will all accept applications. These applications also have a fee of Rs 500.
 
Class 11: There will be a distinct schedule for the admission procedure for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams in Class 11. The application period is from February 20, 2026, to March 20, 2026, and there is a Rs 500 application fee. These admissions will be held in senior secondary schools associated with Jamia. 
 
Balak Mata Centers: JMI will also hold admissions at Balak Mata Centers. The application date is April 20, 2026, and the admission forms for these centers are available for download beginning on March 5, 2026.
 
Applications for Balak Mata must be physically filed at the designated centers in Matia Mahal, Qassabpura, and Beriwala Bagh. The application price is set at Rs 50. Unlike other school admissions processes, this one does not allow online applications.

Topics : Jamia Millia Islamia University school children Admissions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

