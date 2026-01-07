AIBE 20 result 2025: Final Answer Key out at allindiabarexamination.com

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE-20) final answer key has been made available by the Bar Council of India (BCI). Candidates who took the All India Bar Examination can view the final answer key on allindiabarexamination.com, the official website of AIBE.

On November 30, 2025, the 20th bar exam was administered nationwide at various exam centres. Results are expected to be announced in late January or early February 2026.

From 1 to 4 pm, the exam was administered in a single shift. On December 3, the preliminary answer key was made available. The opportunity for objections began on December 3, 2025, and ended on December 10, 2025.

How to download AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025? · Go to the official website at allindiabarexamination.com · Press on the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key PDF link · Download the answer key PDF and cross-check your answers · Calculate your score and save the answer key PDF. How to download the AIBE XX result 2025? · Go to the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. · Log in using AIBE login credentials, i.e. roll number and password. · The individual result will be showcased on screen