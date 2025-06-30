Monday, June 30, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 results 2025 to be out soon at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 results 2025 to be out soon at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 supplementary results 2025: The board has not shared any official exam results date. Once out, candidates can check the results at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Representative Image (ANI)

Representative Image (ANI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Karnataka 2nd PUC (Pre-University Certificate) Exam 3 Results 2025 soon on its official websites – karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
 
Students who sat for the Class 12 Exam 3 between 9th and 20th June can check their results online once they are announced.

When will the Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 results be out?

KSEAB hasn’t confirmed a result date yet. However, last year’s Exam 3 results were released on 16th July. Based on past trends, the 2025 results are likely to be published by mid-July. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites for updates.
 

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 results 2025?

Once declared, here’s how students can check their results:
  • Go to karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Click on the “PUC II Exam 3 Result 2025” link.
  • Enter your registration number and select your stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).
  • Click “Submit” to see your result.
  • Download and print your scorecard for future use.

What’s included in the Karnataka PUC 2 Marksheet?

The marksheet will show:

Also Read

Exam resutls

Come up with uniform policy on normalisation of marks: NSC chief Karandikar

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

TS SSC 10th Supply results 2025 released today at bse.telangana.gov.in

university, college, education, education loan

GPAT results 2025 to be out today at natboard.edu.in; here's how to check

Exam results

CUET UG results 2025: NTA to announce scorecards soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

education, students, studying, exams

IISER IAT 2025 results out at iiseradmission.in; here's how to download

  • Student’s name and roll number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks and pass/fail status
After the results are released, students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.
 
Out of 6,37,805 students who registered for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams, 4,68,439 students passed in PUC Exam 1, and 54,168 students passed in PUC Exam 2. Together, the overall pass percentage from Exam 1 and Exam 2 is 81.94%. The results for PUC Exam 1 were announced on April 8, while PUC Exam 2 results were declared on May 16.

Why does KSEAB conduct PUC Exam 2 and 3?

To help students improve their performance, KSEAB holds the exams in three rounds – PUC Exam 1, 2, and 3. The best score among the three is considered as the final result. If a student misses an exam due to a valid reason, they may be given another chance to appear.
 
For any queries, students can contact the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) helpline. Stay updated by regularly checking the official websites or following trusted educational news platforms.
 

More From This Section

College students, students

CUET UG 2025 chaos: No results, no answers, growing fury against NTA

university, college, education, education loan

Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 1st merit list 2025 out; Details here

IIT Bombay

IITs, IIMs among 89 institutes named in UGC anti-ragging defaulters list

ICAI India

ICAI CA Final May 2025 session results expected in early July: Report

College students, students

TN engineering admission 2025 rank list released today; Check details

Topics : exam results Student Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon