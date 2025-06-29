Home / Education / News / IITs, IIMs among 89 institutes named in UGC anti-ragging defaulters list

IITs, IIMs among 89 institutes named in UGC anti-ragging defaulters list

The list also includes Aligarh Muslim University, Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata, and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology

IIT Bombay
The institutions have been directed to submit compliance reports and secure online undertakings from all students within 30 days, along with a detailed report on anti-ragging measures on campus. (Source/Wikipedia)
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued show cause notices to 89 higher education institutions, including premier IITs, IIMs, IIITs, and AIIMS, for failing to comply with mandatory anti-ragging regulations.

The list includes 17 institutes of national importance, including IITs, IIMs, and NIDs. Institutions named in the defaulter list include IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Palakkad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Rohtak, IIM Tiruchirappalli, and AIIMS Raebareli, among others.

The list also includes Aligarh Muslim University, Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata, and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Basar.

These institutes failed to submit the required anti-ragging undertakings from students and compliance reports from the institution, despite multiple advisories, follow-up calls, and interventions from the Anti-Ragging Monitoring Agency.

"Failure to comply not only violates UGC guidelines but also compromises student safety, particularly in light of increasing concerns about ragging-related distress and campus hostility," the UGC stated in its notice dated June 9, signed by Secretary Prof Manish R Joshi.

The institutions have been directed to submit compliance reports and secure online undertakings from all students within 30 days, along with a detailed report on anti-ragging measures on campus.

The Commission has warned that failure to act within the stipulated time "may result in regulatory action, including but not limited to withdrawal of UGC Grants and Funding, public disclosure of non-compliance, and consideration for de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation."

The other institutes on the list are IGNOU, Bengaluru Central University, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur and West Bengal University of Health Sciences, Kolkata.

The UGC urged institutions to treat the matter urgently, adding, "Your prompt compliance will be essential in upholding institutional responsibility towards student welfare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

