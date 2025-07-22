Today, July 22, 2025, the Telangana government's Department of School Education announced the TSTET June 2025 exam results. The official TSTET exam website, tgtet.aptonline.in, now has a login link for the Telangana TET result 2025. To view their TS TET results 2025, candidates must submit the necessary login information.

The date of birth and the journal or hall ticket number are the login credentials needed to download the TS TET scorecard. The 2025 TSTET final key is now available. By downloading the PDFs for each paper, candidates can obtain the TS TET final answer key for Papers 1 and 2.

ALSO READ: AP EAMCET Counselling Seat Allotment 2025 Phase 1 result to be out today According to the official data, out of 1,37,429 students who have shown up for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025, a total of 30,649 have qualified. TS TET results 2025: Date and time? • Exam date- June 18–30, 2025 • TSTET initial key- July 5, 2025 • Result date- July 22, 2025 • Result time- 11:00 am today. TS TET Result 2025: How to check the result? Step 1: Visit the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in. Step 2: Choose "TS TET Result 2025" from the list of links.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and hall ticket number. Step 4: To check your TSTET Scorecard 2025, submit the information. ALSO READ: Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: When and Where to Check Result? Step 5: Download, then print off a copy for your later use. TS TET Result 2025: Passing criteria Candidates in the General category must receive 60% or higher, those in the BC category must receive 50% or higher, and candidates in the SC, ST, or PwD categories must receive 40% or higher to be eligible. The Telangana TET Final Answer Key 2025 for Paper 1 (Primary Teachers) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Teachers) will be released alongside the results. The official website offers the subject-specific answer keys (Math, Science, and Social Studies) for candidates to download.