Today, July 22, 2025, the Telangana government's Department of School Education announced the TSTET June 2025 exam results. The official TSTET exam website, tgtet.aptonline.in, now has a login link for the Telangana TET result 2025. To view their TS TET results 2025, candidates must submit the necessary login information.
The date of birth and the journal or hall ticket number are the login credentials needed to download the TS TET scorecard. The 2025 TSTET final key is now available. By downloading the PDFs for each paper, candidates can obtain the TS TET final answer key for Papers 1 and 2.
According to the official data, out of 1,37,429 students who have shown up for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025, a total of 30,649 have qualified.
Candidates in the General category must receive 60% or higher, those in the BC category must receive 50% or higher, and candidates in the SC, ST, or PwD categories must receive 40% or higher to be eligible.
The Telangana TET Final Answer Key 2025 for Paper 1 (Primary Teachers) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Teachers) will be released alongside the results. The official website offers the subject-specific answer keys (Math, Science, and Social Studies) for candidates to download.
What is TS TET?
To select applicants for teaching vacancies across the state, the Telangana government administers the TS TET, a state eligibility test. The exams consist of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Those who wish to teach classes 1 through 5 must complete Paper 1, and those who wish to teach classes 6 through 8 must complete Paper 2.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.