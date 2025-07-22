Home / Education / News / TS TET Result 2025 announced at tgtet.aptonline.in, know steps and more

TS TET Result 2025 announced at tgtet.aptonline.in, know steps and more

The TS TET Result 2025 has been announced by the TDSE. Candidates can view their Paper 1 and 2 scores on the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in. The exam was held from June 18 to 30, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
Today, July 22, 2025, the Telangana government's Department of School Education announced the TSTET June 2025 exam results. The official TSTET exam website, tgtet.aptonline.in, now has a login link for the Telangana TET result 2025. To view their TS TET results 2025, candidates must submit the necessary login information. 
 
The date of birth and the journal or hall ticket number are the login credentials needed to download the TS TET scorecard. The 2025 TSTET final key is now available. By downloading the PDFs for each paper, candidates can obtain the TS TET final answer key for Papers 1 and 2. 
 
According to the official data, out of 1,37,429 students who have shown up for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025, a total of 30,649 have qualified. 

TS TET results 2025: Date and time?

Exam date- June 18–30, 2025
TSTET initial key- July 5, 2025
Result date- July 22, 2025
Result time- 11:00 am today. 

TS TET Result 2025: How to check the result?

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in. 
Step 2: Choose "TS TET Result 2025" from the list of links.
Step 3: Enter your date of birth and hall ticket number.
Step 4: To check your TSTET Scorecard 2025, submit the information.
Step 5: Download, then print off a copy for your later use. 

TS TET Result 2025: Passing criteria

Candidates in the General category must receive 60% or higher, those in the BC category must receive 50% or higher, and candidates in the SC, ST, or PwD categories must receive 40% or higher to be eligible.
 
The Telangana TET Final Answer Key 2025 for Paper 1 (Primary Teachers) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Teachers) will be released alongside the results. The official website offers the subject-specific answer keys (Math, Science, and Social Studies) for candidates to download.

What is TS TET?

To select applicants for teaching vacancies across the state, the Telangana government administers the TS TET, a state eligibility test. The exams consist of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Those who wish to teach classes 1 through 5 must complete Paper 1, and those who wish to teach classes 6 through 8 must complete Paper 2.
 

Topics :Telangana boardexam resultsCentral Teacher Eligibility Test

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

