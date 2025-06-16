Home / Education / News / Delhi govt opens 2nd cycle of special school admissions: Key details here

Delhi govt opens 2nd cycle of special school admissions: Key details here

Delhi Govt launches 2nd admission cycle for special schools; apply online from June 20 to July 5. The final list will be released on July 16, and the admission process will conclude on July 18

School
Photo: Shutterstock.com
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, has announced the schedule for the second cycle of online admissions for Classes Nursery to XII in government and government-aided special schools for the 2025 academic session. 
 
As per the official circular released on June 13, the online registration process will begin on June 20, 2025, at 5:00 PM and will remain open until July 5, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Interested applicants can fill out the admission form through the official website of the Directorate of Education.  ALSO READ: PhysicsWallah to provide Rs 300 crore learning tools in Telangana
 
This cycle of admissions is exclusively for special schools; institutions either fully operated or supported by the Delhi government. Parents and guardians must refer to the class-wise vacancy list before applying to ensure seat availability for the desired class.

Document verification process

After the registration window closes, parents must visit the concerned schools from July 7 to July 10 during regular school hours to submit documents for verification. The list of documents generally includes:
  • Child’s Birth Certificate
  • Proof of Residence
  • Previous School Report Card (if applicable)
  • Medical or Disability Certificate (for special school consideration)
Please note that document requirements may vary from school to school, so parents are advised to check with the respective institutions first. 

Draw of lots & selection results

If the number of valid applications exceeds the available seats, a draw of lots will be conducted at the school level on July 11 at 11:00 AM. The draw will take place in the presence of school authorities and parents to ensure full transparency.
 
Following this, schools must submit the selected candidate list to the Inclusive Education Branch (IEB) by July 14, 2025. The final merit list will be published on the official Directorate of Education website on July 16, 2025. 

Final admission & waiting list

Selected candidates must complete their admission formalities by July 18, 2025. If seats remain vacant, students on the waiting list will be offered admission between July 19 and 21.

Topics :Indian educationAdmissionsDelhi governmentgovt schools

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

