As per the official circular released on June 13, the online registration process will begin on June 20, 2025, at 5:00 PM and will remain open until July 5, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Interested applicants can fill out the admission form through the official website of the Directorate of Education.

This cycle of admissions is exclusively for special schools; institutions either fully operated or supported by the Delhi government. Parents and guardians must refer to the class-wise vacancy list before applying to ensure seat availability for the desired class.

Document verification process

After the registration window closes, parents must visit the concerned schools from July 7 to July 10 during regular school hours to submit documents for verification. The list of documents generally includes:

Child’s Birth Certificate

Proof of Residence

Previous School Report Card (if applicable)

Medical or Disability Certificate (for special school consideration)

Please note that document requirements may vary from school to school, so parents are advised to check with the respective institutions first.

Draw of lots & selection results

If the number of valid applications exceeds the available seats, a draw of lots will be conducted at the school level on July 11 at 11:00 AM. The draw will take place in the presence of school authorities and parents to ensure full transparency.