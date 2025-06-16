Meghalaya MTET 2025 results announced for Paper I & II at official website

The Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) results 2025 were released today by the Directorate of Educational Research & Training (DERT), Meghalaya. On the official website at megeeducation.gov.in, candidates who appeared in Paper-I (Lower Primary) and Paper-II (Upper Primary) can now check their results.
Following a rigorous evaluation process, the results of the MTET 2025 exam, which was administered on April 25, 2025, have been released. Qualified aspiring teachers would be able to work in elementary and upper primary schools throughout Meghalaya.
MTET Result 2025: How to check the result?
Step 1. Go to the official website at megeeducation.gov.in.
Step 2. Route to the "MTET Result 2025" link on the homepage.
Step 3. Fill in your roll number/registration details and date of birth.
An eligibility certificate, which is required to apply for teaching employment in both public and private schools throughout Meghalaya, would be given to candidates who passed the MTET 2025. The certificate is evidence of fulfillment of the requirements for teaching eligibility set as by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
Next Steps for Qualified Candidates:
• Apply for teaching positions in schools in Meghalaya.
• For document verification, keep the MTET certificate and scorecard secure.
• Follow the Meghalaya Education Department's recruiting announcements.
For Non-Qualifying Candidates:
• Examine the scorecard to determine any weak points.
• Get better strategies ready for the upcoming MTET cycle.