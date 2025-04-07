Monday, April 07, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / KCET admit card 2025 out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check details here

KCET admit card 2025 out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check details here

KEA has released the KCET 2025 admit cards on April 6, 2025, on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Here's how to check and download

student, studying, education, college, kota

Photo: Pexels

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) issued the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) admit cards 2025 on April 6, 2025 (Sunday). 
 
Candidates can check and download their hall tickets through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using login credentials such as login ID or registration number along with their password.
 
KEA started the registrations for KCET 2025 on January 23, 2025.

KCET Exams dates

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 is expected to take place on April 15, 16, and 17, 2025, at various exam centres across the state. 
 
The exam will be conducted in two sessions: 

Also Read

UGC

UGC notifies rules for recognition of foreign degrees, aims to cut delays

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

TS Inter Results 2025 to be out soon: When and where to check?

College students, students

HPU announces revised exam schedules for BA, BSc, and BComs exams 2025

Exam results, results

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025 announced, check steps to download

SSC recruitment 2019

SSC GD Result 2025 to be out soon at ssc.gov.in with merit list & cut-off

Morning session: 10:30 am to 11:50 am
 
Afternoon session: 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm  ALSO READ | UP Board result 2025: When and where to check class 10th, 12th results?

How to download the KCET Admit Card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the KCET 2025 admit card:
  • Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • On the home page, check for the admissions tab 'UGCET- 2025'.
  • Click on the link to download the UGCET Admit Card 2025.
  • A new page will appear on your screen, and you will need to enter your login credentials.
  • Candidates can check their admit card displayed on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and take printouts for further use.
In case of any discrepancies, candidates are advised to reach out to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for corrections. The admit card will contain candidates’ essential details and important exam day guidelines.

More From This Section

Results, Exam results

PSEB Class 8 Result 2025 out at pseb.ac.in, steps to check and download

Exam results

UPMSP Result 2025: Check last year's topper list, past years' result trends

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 analysis: Candidates say maths toughest among all

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI PO Prelims 2025: Result to be announced soon at official website

UPSC

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 out today at upsc.gov.in, check steps to download

Topics : Indian education Karnataka CET Student education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon